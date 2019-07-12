Trust Co Of Oklahoma Holds Stake in Union Pacific (UNP); As Yandex N V (YNDX) Stock Rose, Employees Retirement System Of Texas Trimmed Its Stake

Trust Co Of Oklahoma increased its stake in Union Pacific (UNP) by 2.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Co Of Oklahoma bought 287 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,119 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19B, up from 12,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Co Of Oklahoma who had been investing in Union Pacific for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $174.16. About 1.25M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN FULTON AND PEORIA COUNTIES, ILL; 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 11/05/2018 – Van Eck Adds C&J. Energy Services Inc., Exits Union Pacific: 13F; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/06/2018 07:21 AM; 18/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/18/2018 02:39 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAD EXPECTED 100% IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific profit rises 22.2 pct; 02/04/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: VALERO MARKETING AND SUPPLY COMPANY AND VALERO RAIL PARTNERS, LLC V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 19/03/2018 – LISC: Union Pacific gives $3M to bolster U.S. workforce, lift communities

Employees Retirement System Of Texas decreased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 34.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Employees Retirement System Of Texas sold 40,939 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 78,000 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68M, down from 118,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Employees Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $40.35. About 1.74 million shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 4.16% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.27% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX CLOSE YANDEX.MARKET DEAL; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Net $32.3M; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $134.5M; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX COMPLETED DEAL FOR YANDEX.MARKET JV; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES MINOR BOOST TO TAXI BUSINESS FROM 2018 WORLD CUP; 22/05/2018 – Boundless Introduces New Lightweight, Portable, Offline Basemap Server; 26/04/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $44 FROM $41; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Yandex; 29/05/2018 – Yandex to Offer Smart Speaker to Compete With Amazon, Google; 08/05/2018 – Yandex Conference Call Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 16

Employees Retirement System Of Texas, which manages about $6.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 54,861 shares to 388,495 shares, valued at $11.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 102,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 131,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 4.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.24 per share. YNDX’s profit will be $81.96M for 40.35 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Yandex N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.41% negative EPS growth.

Trust Co Of Oklahoma, which manages about $219.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) by 1,160 shares to 10,839 shares, valued at $885.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 325 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,010 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

