Trust Co Of Oklahoma Holding in Oneok (OKE) Has Upped by $11.87 Million; Towercrest Capital Management Increased Its Apple (AAPL) Holding by $385,749

Towercrest Capital Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 15.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towercrest Capital Management bought 2,041 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,360 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92 million, up from 13,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towercrest Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $937.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $201.75. About 17.93 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slide on Apple chip switch report; 28/03/2018 – Apple refused to give access, citing issues of data privacy and encryption. The case was dropped after a third party was able to unlock the phone; 24/04/2018 – IRISH TAXPAYER WON’T BE ON HOOK FOR ANY APPLE LOSSES: FIN MIN; 04/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple is working on touchless gesture control and screens that curve inward gradually from top to bottom for; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO @tim_cook: I don’t see [DACA] as a partisan issue, this is about America, It’s that simple. I am very disappointed with both parties. I’m personally lobbying Congress on it. #RevolutionCHI; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s services revenue jumped 31 percent in the March quarter; 05/04/2018 – SAMSUNG SEES 100M OLED PANEL SUPPLY TO APPLE THIS YR: THE BELL; 24/03/2018 – Christian Post: iPhone X 2018 Release Date, Rumors: Apple to Reportedly Begin Trial Production Early, Plans to Scrap LCD; 18/03/2018 – Samsung, Sharp and others tumble following report Apple is producing its own screens; 10/05/2018 – Will Goodbody: BREAKING: Apple’s announced it will not be proceeding with plans to build an €850m data centre in Athenry, Co

Trust Co Of Oklahoma increased its stake in Oneok (OKE) by 1.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Co Of Oklahoma bought 170 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,084 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $774.11 million, up from 10,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Co Of Oklahoma who had been investing in Oneok for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $71.06. About 1.94M shares traded or 1.40% up from the average. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has risen 0.99% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.44% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Oneok Inc; 16/03/2018 – Oneok Inc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Capital Research Global Investors Buys 1.8% of Oneok Inc; 23/03/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59; 03/04/2018 – Oneok Temporarily Disable Service With a Third-Party Electronic Data Interchange Over Security Concerns; 03/04/2018 – OKE: NOTIFICATION TO CUSTOMERS MISINTERPRETED; 19/04/2018 – OKE REAFFIRMS DIV VIEW, SEES 90-95% OF DIV AS CAPITAL RETURN; 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c Vs. 77c; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK SAYS IN ADVANCED TALKS ON WEST TEXAS SYSTEM GAS EXPANSION; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oak Assocs Oh holds 2.17% or 186,891 shares. 11,408 were reported by Fort L P. Birinyi Assocs Incorporated owns 119,918 shares. Legacy Private Tru invested in 0.63% or 28,000 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj reported 4.83% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Ltd stated it has 47,877 shares or 0.91% of all its holdings. 2,653 were reported by Fundx Invest Group. Accredited Invsts reported 57,252 shares stake. 12,154 are owned by Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd Co. Castleark Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 201,850 shares. Colonial Tru Advisors reported 128,274 shares. Southeast Asset Inc holds 4.27% or 83,965 shares in its portfolio. Parnassus Investments Ca stated it has 1.81% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The Florida-based First Financial Bank Of Mount Dora Tru Inv Services has invested 2.56% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0.49% or 1.34 million shares in its portfolio.

Towercrest Capital Management, which manages about $347.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Ser Tr by 7,265 shares to 135,302 shares, valued at $6.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Ser Tr by 34,743 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,572 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (DGRO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa invested in 0.03% or 54,366 shares. Moreover, Highlander Ltd Liability has 0.09% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 2,067 shares. Creative Planning holds 0.04% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 173,673 shares. Stifel Corporation holds 0.3% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) or 1.50 million shares. Moreover, State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.07% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Carroll Associate has invested 0% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Rbf Cap Limited Liability accumulated 0.16% or 19,700 shares. Meeder Asset Management has invested 0.31% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 1.56M shares. United Advisers Ltd Com holds 0.12% or 254,070 shares in its portfolio. 4,372 are owned by One Ltd Liability Corp. Tradewinds Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.07% or 2,560 shares. Kayne Anderson Advisors Limited Partnership invested 8.33% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Loomis Sayles And Lp holds 3,899 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 20,601 are held by Wright.