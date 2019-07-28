Trust Co Of Oklahoma Has Upped Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Position by $25.31 Million; At&T (T) (T) Holder Curbstone Financial Management Has Trimmed Holding as Share Price Rose

Curbstone Financial Management Corp decreased its stake in At&T Inc. (T) (T) by 28.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp sold 17,578 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,162 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42M, down from 62,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in At&T Inc. (T) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $34.15. About 34.15M shares traded or 21.93% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/04/2018 – Judge in AT&T-Time Warner Case Sets June 12 Hearing to Announce Ruling on Deal; 18/04/2018 – AT&T INC T.N -AT&T INC. STATEMENT REGARDING PLANNED VRIO CORP. IPO; 04/04/2018 – At AT&T Trial, Government Sends a Message About Future Deals — Heard on the Street; 30/05/2018 – Live now on @CNBC TV: AT&T chairman & chief executive Randall Stephenson speaks from #CodeCon about the Time Warner deal, content, and more; 11/05/2018 – Carl Quintanilla: EXCLUSIVE-‘AT&T HIRING MICHAEL COHEN AS A POLITICAL CONSULTANT WAS A BIG MISTAKE’ – CEO RANDALL STEPHENSON IN; 10/04/2018 – PROF. CARL SHAPIRO SCHEDULED TO TAKE WITNESS STAND IN AT&T CASE; 15/03/2018 – Daily Mail: AT&T/Time Warner merger trial to be delayed two days; 22/03/2018 – Cox Executive Warns of ‘Ugly’ Outcome If AT&T Merger Is Approved; 02/04/2018 – Time Warner pressure on cable carriers cited as U.S. fights AT&T deal; 09/03/2018 – #BreakingNews — trial briefs on DOJ case to breakup @ATT – @twxcorp due out today and details of government case now @FoxBusiness $T $TWX

Trust Co Of Oklahoma increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 8.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Co Of Oklahoma bought 581 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,387 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $321.85 million, up from 6,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Co Of Oklahoma who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $40.01. About 6.73 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tcw Gru Incorporated invested 0.19% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Fiduciary Tru holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 57,458 shares. Blair William And Il has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). The New Hampshire-based Hemenway Trust Limited has invested 0.15% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Company Of Vermont owns 0.1% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 25,341 shares. Farmers Tru Communications accumulated 0.81% or 65,414 shares. Massachusetts-based Welch And Forbes Ltd Liability has invested 0.33% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Stonebridge Cap Mgmt has 66,907 shares for 1.06% of their portfolio. Shelter Mutual Ins Communications holds 102,160 shares or 1.31% of its portfolio. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Lc accumulated 413,598 shares or 0.97% of the stock. Meridian Investment Counsel stated it has 10,654 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Bender Robert & Assocs owns 4,624 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Parsons Capital Mngmt Inc Ri holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 55,098 shares.

Trust Co Of Oklahoma, which manages about $219.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 1,130 shares to 9,506 shares, valued at $298.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 4,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,060 shares, and cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kornitzer Mgmt Incorporated Ks holds 1.47M shares. Berkshire Money owns 9,586 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. 7,536 are held by Rmsincerbeaux Cap Limited Liability. Whalerock Point Prns Limited Liability reported 28,329 shares. Moreover, Jupiter Asset Mgmt has 0.24% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd invested in 77,205 shares. 1832 Asset Lp holds 0.04% or 385,268 shares. First Amer Comml Bank has 192,554 shares. Moreover, Private Wealth Partners Ltd has 0.3% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 58,084 shares. Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Lc has invested 0.31% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Grandfield And Dodd Ltd Co, New York-based fund reported 37,023 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance holds 189,564 shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.29% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 47,535 were accumulated by Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd Com. Strategic Advsrs Lc reported 214,639 shares.