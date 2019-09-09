Trust Co Of Oklahoma Has Upped Disney Walt Co New (DIS) Position by $20.43 Million as Share Price Rose; Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Holding Lifted by Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc

Trust Co Of Oklahoma increased its stake in Disney Walt Co New (DIS) by 0.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Co Of Oklahoma bought 184 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 27,429 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.05B, up from 27,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Co Of Oklahoma who had been investing in Disney Walt Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $139.55. About 4.09 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 06/03/2018 – NETFLIX: FOX-DISNEY NOT THE BIGGEST THREAT TO US; 21/05/2018 – Fidelity Puritan Adds Disney, Exits U.S. Bancorp; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Record $350 Mln Esports deal dissolved before it began- Bloomberg; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 12/04/2018 – Disney must make cash bid for Sky – UK Takeover Panel; 16/05/2018 – FOCUS -Netflix’s next act: feeding the service with its own movies; 15/03/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – ENTERED INTO A CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT DATED 15 MARCH 2018 WITH TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX, INC. AND WALT DISNEY; 23/05/2018 – Comcast said Wednesday it is in “advanced stages of preparing” an all-cash offer for parts of Twenty-First Century Fox that the Rupert Murdoch company agreed to sell to Walt Disney; 13/04/2018 – With ESPN+, Disney Hopes to Fix TV — Barrons.com; 17/05/2018 – Disneyland Resort Gives Guests a Treat: More Days Than Ever to Celebrate Halloween Time at Both Disneyland and Disney Californi

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 8.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc bought 477,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 6.30 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114.51 million, up from 5.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $19.15. About 2.66 million shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 11/05/2018 – MANDATE: Vodafone USD Multi-Tranche Bond Roadshow May 16-22; 14/05/2018 – Fitch: Telco M&A Convergence Driven, lncumbent Tie-Ups Unlikely; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone to Buy Some of Liberty Global’s European Assets for $23 Billion; 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL TO SELL OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, HUNGARY, ROMANIA AND THE CZECH REPUBLIC TO VODAFONE; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – NOTES WERE ISSUED BY VERIZON TO AN INDIRECT SUBSIDIARY OF VODAFONE ON 21 FEBRUARY 2014; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone to pay $21.8 bln for Liberty assets to boost European presence; 05/04/2018 – Ofcom: Vodafone Won 50 MHz of 3.4 GHz Spectrum for GBP378.2 Mln; 09/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: DT Rtgs, Watch Neg Unaffected By Vodafone Plans; 27/03/2018 – VODAFONE ZAMBIA COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 24/04/2018 – BHARTI INFRATEL: VODAFONE TO BE ISSUED WITH 783.1M COMBINED CO

Trust Co Of Oklahoma, which manages about $219.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Usg Corp (NYSE:USG) by 1,500 shares to 10,400 shares, valued at $450.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 43 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,141 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Turning Bearish Into The Disney+ Exuberance – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Investors Should Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s My Top Stock to Buy in August – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everence Capital Mgmt owns 43,782 shares. Highlander Capital Mgmt Lc invested 0.71% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Keating Investment Counselors reported 1.82% stake. Rockland Trust Co reported 0.12% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 165,780 are held by Dupont Capital Management Corp. Tarbox Family Office invested 0.17% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Atwood And Palmer reported 1,942 shares. Palisade Asset Management Lc invested 0.05% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). North Management Corp reported 1.97% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cullinan Assocs holds 1.19% or 142,657 shares. First Natl Tru Co owns 78,080 shares. Cambridge Trust stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Laurion Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 2.04M shares or 3.03% of its portfolio. Bp Public Limited Liability holds 252,139 shares. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 4,300 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $14.11B and $2.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chubb Limited by 29,276 shares to 1.58M shares, valued at $221.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nevro Corp by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,000 shares, and cut its stake in Akcea Therapeutics Inc.