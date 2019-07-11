Trust Co Of Oklahoma Has Raised Its Medtronic Plc (MDT) Position; 10 Analysts Covering Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR)

Among 11 analysts covering Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 91% are positive. Continental Resources had 20 analyst reports since January 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $55 target in Monday, March 4 report. UBS maintained the shares of CLR in report on Thursday, June 20 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 21 by Jefferies. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, February 20. The stock of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 21 by Raymond James. The stock of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, February 18. The rating was maintained by Stephens with “Buy” on Friday, February 22. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, February 20. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, April 22 report. See Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) latest ratings:

09/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Barclays New Target: $59.0000 58.0000

24/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Buy New Target: $53 Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Hold New Target: $45 Maintain

04/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Keybanc New Target: $55.0000 52.0000

04/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

23/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

23/04/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Ifs Securities

22/04/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $52 New Target: $55 Maintain

06/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $53 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $65 New Target: $55 Maintain

Trust Co Of Oklahoma increased Medtronic Plc (MDT) stake by 1.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Trust Co Of Oklahoma acquired 241 shares as Medtronic Plc (MDT)’s stock declined 2.65%. The Trust Co Of Oklahoma holds 23,299 shares with $2.12B value, up from 23,058 last quarter. Medtronic Plc now has $131.51 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $98.85. About 3.06M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 2.43% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Adds Dentsply, Exits CVS, Cuts Medtronic: 13F; 11/05/2018 – Medtronic: 7 Adverse Effects Reported in 6 of 79 Studied Patients; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s: Stable Rating Outlook Reflects That Medtronic Will Have Improved Access to Overseas Cash Balances and Cash Flows; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC 4Q REV. $8.14B, EST. $7.98B; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic Sees FY19 Adj EPS $5.10-Adj EPS $5.15; 15/05/2018 – New Analysis Shows Medtronic Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Feature Associated with Improved Patient Survival; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Medtronic’s A3 Senior Unsecured and Prime-2 Comml Paper Ratings; 23/04/2018 – ARCA biopharma and Medtronic Extend Gencaro Clinical Trial Collaboration Agreement; 23/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – J–CareLink Monitoring Service for Medtronic Cardiac Implanted Devices – NA

More notable recent Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Interest dims in Oklahoma’s once-promising shale play – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Need To Know: Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Insiders Have Been Buying Shares – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “How Continental Resources Can Face Oil Price Swings – Seeking Alpha” published on July 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Financially Strong Is Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

The stock increased 2.69% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $42.32. About 1.23M shares traded. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 38.24% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.67% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 26/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC – PROJECT WILDCAT COMMENCES SERVICE IN JUNE 2018 AND IS EXPECTED TO BE FULLY IN SERVICE IN JULY 2018; 08/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $62; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES OBTAINS $1.5B UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT; 21/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $68; 26/04/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Firm Transportation Agreement on Enable’s Project Wildcat from SCOOP and STACK to Premium Texas Markets; 03/05/2018 – Continental Resources’ Harold Hamm credits OPEC for boosting oil prices; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES SAYS UNDER CREDIT FACILITY, COMPANY HAS A BORROWING CAPACITY OF $1.5 BLN AND CREDIT FACILITY HAS A MATURITY DATE IN APRIL 2023; 29/03/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Forthcoming Departure Of Jim Gallogly From Board Of Directors; 30/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES ASSIGNED L-T IDR BBB- BY FITCH; STABLE; 22/05/2018 – Continental Resources Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Jun 18

Continental Resources, Inc. explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and crude oil properties in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company has market cap of $15.94 billion. The firm sells its natural gas and crude oil production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. It has a 16.86 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated proved reserves were 1,275 million barrels of crude oil equivalent with estimated proved developed reserves of 519 MMBoe.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $78.84 million activity. Hamm Harold bought 93,000 shares worth $3.97M. McNabb John T II had bought 1,000 shares worth $39,880.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold Continental Resources, Inc. shares while 98 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 72.35 million shares or 5.28% less from 76.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Century Inc has invested 0.01% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Jpmorgan Chase & owns 74,182 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Prelude Capital Ltd Liability Company holds 13,050 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. First Manhattan invested 0% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Deprince Race & Zollo stated it has 7,650 shares. Old West Inv Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 55,993 shares or 0.91% of all its holdings. Moody Savings Bank Trust Division accumulated 76,505 shares. Morgan Stanley has 930,774 shares. 142 were reported by Tci Wealth Advsr Inc. Jefferies Gru Limited Liability Com invested 0.01% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 2,598 shares. Moreover, Legal & General Public Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Signaturefd Limited holds 337 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Raymond James Assocs holds 0.01% or 139,107 shares.

Trust Co Of Oklahoma decreased Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) stake by 270 shares to 3,380 valued at $203.17M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) stake by 1,600 shares and now owns 12,021 shares. Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) was reduced too.

More notable recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Medtronic Completes Acquisition of Titan Spine NYSE:MDT – GlobeNewswire” on June 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Medtronic Announces Pricing of â‚¬5 Billion of Senior Notes – GlobeNewswire” published on June 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Medtronic Announces the Pricing Terms of its Cash Tender Offers for up to $5.525 billion of Certain Outstanding Debt Securities Issued by Medtronic, Inc., Medtronic Global Holdings S.C.A. and Covidien International Finance S.A. – GlobeNewswire” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Morgan Stanley: Medtronic’s $4B Financing Could Be 10-Cent EPS Tailwind – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Medtronic Announces the Early Results of its Cash Tender Offers for up to $5.525 billion of Certain Outstanding Debt Securities Issued by Medtronic, Inc., Medtronic Global Holdings S.C.A. and Covidien International Finance S.A. – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sandy Spring Bancorp reported 18,971 shares. Columbia Asset has 18,839 shares. Moreover, Chevy Chase Tru has 0.41% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). 609,825 are owned by Menora Mivtachim Holdg. Stratos Wealth Partners owns 0.05% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 13,269 shares. Valicenti Advisory Svcs accumulated 69,861 shares. California-based Capital has invested 0.05% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Martin Mgmt Lc reported 3,662 shares. Vanguard Group Inc has 111.69 million shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Argi Inv Ltd Liability stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Earnest Prns Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Crawford Invest Counsel has invested 1.97% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). First Commonwealth Pa owns 0.44% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 7,667 shares. Security Natl Trust stated it has 540 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mgmt owns 4,682 shares.