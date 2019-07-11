Trust Co Of Oklahoma Has Raised Its Disney Walt Co New (DIS) Stake by $20.43 Million; Biogen (Call) (BIIB) Holder Springbok Capital Management Lifted Its Position by $1.19 Million

Springbok Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Biogen Inc (Call) (BIIB) by 204.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc bought 5,038 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.29% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 7,500 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77M, up from 2,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $230.78. About 104,570 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 18.33% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 12/03/2018 – Biogen Expects Deal to Close in 2Q; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Reports Quarterly Revenues of $3.1 Billion; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN EXPECTS TO LAUNCH IMRALDI IN EUROPE ON OCT. 16, 2018; 17/05/2018 – SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS SAYS JV PARTNER BIOGEN WILL EXERCISE CALL OPTION TO INCREASE ITS STAKE TO 50 PCT MINUS ONE SHARE IN BIOEPIS; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – PRECISE TERMS OF AGREEMENT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 20/04/2018 – Biogen and Ionis Expand Strategic Collaboration to Develop Drug Candidates for a Broad Range of Neurological Diseases; 05/03/2018 VP McKenzie Disposes 110 Of Biogen Inc; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Builds on Its 40-Year Legacy in Neuroscience with Presentation of Research from Its Portfolio of Medicines and; 20/04/2018 – Biogen, Ionis Expect to Close Deal in 2Q; 20/04/2018 – $BIIB $IONS Interesting slide on antisense and gene therapy being “Complementary”, “Combination / sequential”. Will see if Biogen answer any question re $AVXS

Trust Co Of Oklahoma increased its stake in Disney Walt Co New (DIS) by 0.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Co Of Oklahoma bought 184 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,429 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.05B, up from 27,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Co Of Oklahoma who had been investing in Disney Walt Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $259.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $144.31. About 664,641 shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – Comcast prepares rival bid to crash Walt Disney-Fox deal; 08/05/2018 – bernadette baum: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources #mergers; 18/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox Rejected Higher Offer From Comcast Before Accepting Disney Bid – Filing; 02/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney conjures unmagical fixes for overcrowded parks; 11/05/2018 – Daily Democrat: Somersworth’s Rob Memmolo learns the `Disney way’; 23/03/2018 – New York Post: Pulse shooter scoped out Disney World, West Palm Beach: widow; 26/04/2018 – Disney is way ahead, but some others aren’t far behind; 17/05/2018 – Disney Cruise Line Debuts Diverse Lineup of Itineraries and Home Ports for Fall 2019; 21/03/2018 – TDG: NBCU, Fox, and Disney (san ESPN) Top List of Preferred Network Families; 17/05/2018 – Disneyland Resort Gives Guests a Treat: More Days Than Ever to Celebrate Halloween Time at Both Disneyland and Disney Californi

Trust Co Of Oklahoma, which manages about $219.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 203 shares to 13,560 shares, valued at $3.83 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group (NYSE:MO) by 1,165 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,990 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Siriusxm Group Cl C.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $232,388 activity. $4,737 worth of stock was sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N on Tuesday, January 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tompkins Corp has invested 0.64% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Leisure Capital accumulated 11,040 shares. Wagner Bowman Management Corp holds 1.11% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 41,956 shares. Schulhoff & Incorporated has 0.55% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 9,268 shares. Regions Financial Corporation stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Tru Company Of Toledo Na Oh reported 51,378 shares or 1.46% of all its holdings. Northstar Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.63% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Foster Dykema Cabot Company Inc Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 5,438 shares. Ccm Inv Advisers Limited Com reported 2% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Dudley Shanley reported 3.7% stake. New England Private Wealth Advsr Ltd Co invested in 6,007 shares. Eagle Cap Mgmt Llc invested 1.72% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Regent Invest Mngmt Lc invested in 0.56% or 15,083 shares. Newman Dignan & Sheerar holds 0.77% or 17,235 shares in its portfolio. First Bancorporation Of Mount Dora Invest Services accumulated 37,072 shares or 1.81% of the stock.

Springbok Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.29 billion and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 12,126 shares to 1,174 shares, valued at $194,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brinker Intl Inc (NYSE:EAT) by 52,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,950 shares, and cut its stake in Ring Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:REI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Llc holds 1.79% or 8.59M shares. Hudock Capital Group Limited Liability reported 100 shares. 1,872 are owned by Chilton Inv Ltd Co. Proshare Advisors Lc owns 218,149 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Bbva Compass Bankshares invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). 6,228 are owned by Strategic Advsr Limited Co. Ajo Lp holds 0.01% or 8,817 shares in its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Banking Corporation has invested 0.15% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has 31,958 shares. Mariner Lc invested in 11,728 shares. Adell Harriman Carpenter accumulated 2,355 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Royal Natl Bank Of Canada has invested 0.04% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Trust Company Of Vermont, Vermont-based fund reported 3,014 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 0.21% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 87,231 shares. Cullinan Associates stated it has 0.38% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $47.78 million activity.

