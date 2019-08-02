Trust Co Of Oklahoma Has Raised Honeywell Intl (HON) Position by $1.65 Billion; Stock Price Rose; As Visa Com Cl A (V) Stock Rose, Mcgowan Group Asset Management Has Increased by $342,732 Its Stake

Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 32.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc bought 2,197 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 8,990 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40 million, up from 6,793 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $401.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $179.17. About 8.39 million shares traded or 23.07% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 11/04/2018 – US Customs: CBP Officers Encounter Counterfeit Visa Immigration Violations at Hidalgo Port of Entry; 27/04/2018 – Small Business: SBA and Visa Kick Off National Small Business Week Hackathon in Washington, D.C., April 27-29; 25/04/2018 – VISA SEES YEAR ANNUAL NET REV. GROWTH AT LOW DOUBLE-DIGITS; 08/05/2018 – PENINSULA CLEAN ENERGY PROVIDES VISA CORPORATE CAMPUS 100% RENE; 08/03/2018 – Visa Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin America and; 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances One left for a CEO role, while the other left amid controversy; 28/05/2018 – Even the Smartest Millennials Are Stumped by Danish Visa Rules; 06/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -letter; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin America and the Caribbean

Trust Co Of Oklahoma increased its stake in Honeywell Intl (HON) by 51.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Co Of Oklahoma bought 10,366 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 30,315 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.82 billion, up from 19,949 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Co Of Oklahoma who had been investing in Honeywell Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $169.55. About 2.68M shares traded or 10.33% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q REV. 6.4B RUPEES; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.95, EST. $1.90; 11/04/2018 – FDA: Certified Safety Mfg Inc- First aid/emergency kits containing Honeywell eyewash: CSM kit number Kit/cabinet Description CS; 23/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.745/SHR; 16/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – PLANT DESIGNED TO EXTRACT 99 PCT OF ETHANE & 100 PCT OF PROPANE & HEAVIER HYDROCARBONS FROM NATURAL GAS IN PERMIAN BASIN; 04/04/2018 – Honeywell Announces New Software Platform To Power Connected Distribution Centers To Support E-Commerce Growth; 29/03/2018 – Ontic Signs License Agreement With Honeywell for Cockpit LCD Displays on Multiple Platforms; 22/04/2018 – DJ Honeywell International Inc TEMP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HON.WI); 19/04/2018 – Honeywell Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – CB Process Instrumentation and Controls to Offer Honeywell Product Line

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ntv Asset Mngmt Ltd invested 0.93% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). B Riley Wealth Management has invested 0.83% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Newbrook Capital Advisors Ltd Partnership stated it has 113,975 shares or 1.45% of all its holdings. Karp Cap has 24,871 shares. Cadence Savings Bank Na reported 0.16% stake. Field And Main Fincl Bank owns 23,954 shares. Bridges Investment Mgmt has 328,558 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp has 180,255 shares. 3.33 million were accumulated by Eaton Vance Mngmt. Fincl Consulate invested in 0.1% or 1,444 shares. Wesbanco Bancorporation Inc holds 11,960 shares. Harvest Cap Mngmt reported 3,616 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Catalyst Capital Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.09% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). National Mutual Ins Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Horseman Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.38% or 7,000 shares.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “How To Open A Credit Card At 18 – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “6 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: SNAP, BA, V, F, TWLO – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Visa tones down 2019 adjusted EPS outlook – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Visa (V) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Visa – Strong Steady Growth Driven By Technology – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.

Trust Co Of Oklahoma, which manages about $219.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group (NYSE:MO) by 1,165 shares to 13,990 shares, valued at $803.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 1,309 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,260 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $783,951 activity. Another trade for 4,234 shares valued at $629,808 was sold by Deily Linnet F.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 1.2% or 765,162 shares. Tanaka Mngmt accumulated 6,032 shares. Eagle Ridge Inv Management holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 2,266 shares. Carlson Cap Management accumulated 7,081 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Old Financial Bank In owns 9,619 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Clark Mngmt Grp Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Old Dominion Capital Inc invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 61,736 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Sterling Cap owns 1.05% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 669,997 shares. 2.47M were reported by Swiss Bank & Trust. Qci Asset Mgmt New York reported 0.01% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Moreover, Smith Moore has 0.28% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Cumberland invested in 81,376 shares. 2,903 were accumulated by Lakeview Capital Limited Company. 36,774 were reported by Umb Retail Bank N A Mo.