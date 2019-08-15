Trust Co Of Oklahoma Has Lowered Its Philip Morris Intl (PM) Holding by $9.72 Million as Stock Value Declined; 3M Co (MMM) Stock Declined While Private Advisor Group Decreased by $549,378 Its Holding

Private Advisor Group Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 4.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Advisor Group Llc sold 2,654 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 53,682 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.15 million, down from 56,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Advisor Group Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.68% or $6.07 during the last trading session, reaching $158.81. About 4.06 million shares traded or 32.93% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 16/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Settled | 05/16/2018; 05/03/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointments; 06/03/2018 – Global Study from 3M Reveals – Science is Underappreciated; 30/05/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: London Evening Standard strikes a £3M deal with six companies including Uber and Google that erases; 10/05/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.55% by End-3Q vs 2.49% Prior (Survey); 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT DISSLOVES SHARE STAKE IN 3M – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 – BREAKING: 3M appoints Michael F. Roman as CEO,effective July 1. Current CEO Inge Thulin becomes executive chairman; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q REVENUE 6.79B RUPEES VERSUS 6.48B RUPEES; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.36/SHR; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Roman Succeeds Thulin as CEO Effective July 1

Trust Co Of Oklahoma decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 1.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Co Of Oklahoma sold 110 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 10,815 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $955.94 million, down from 10,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Co Of Oklahoma who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $83.33. About 5.93 million shares traded or 18.41% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Latin America & Canada Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 1.4%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST ON LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Factory of Greek Affiliate Ceases Cigarette Production; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – 2018 FY DILUTED EPS FORECAST ASSUMES FULL-YEAR EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q L&M Cigarette Shipment Volume Down 12.3%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q TOTAL SHIPMENT VOLUME FELL BY 2.3%; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris: Dividend Increases Will Remain Primary Use of Operating Cash Flow After CapEx

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

Private Advisor Group Llc, which manages about $5.58 billion and $5.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 6,046 shares to 25,325 shares, valued at $4.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 3,207 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,373 shares, and has risen its stake in Victory Portfolios Ii.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Grp Inc holds 0.5% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 622,129 shares. Zuckerman Lc reported 0.2% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Stonebridge Capital Advsrs holds 9,119 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt invested 1.07% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 8,733 are held by Parthenon Limited Liability Co. Legal General Grp Public Limited Liability Com reported 3.51 million shares. Redmond Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.73% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 8,050 shares. Cidel Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 0.02% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1,337 shares. Miller Invest Mngmt Lp reported 9,754 shares. Halsey Assocs Inc Ct has 0.18% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 5,292 shares. Carderock Cap Management has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Cahill Advsr reported 9,747 shares stake. Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability has 5,418 shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. Roffman Miller Assocs Pa holds 2.82% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 119,307 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated invested 0.14% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 earnings per share, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49B for 15.33 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Trust Co Of Oklahoma, which manages about $219.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 1,510 shares to 3,890 shares, valued at $599.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) by 400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,405 shares, and has risen its stake in Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC).

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 15.21 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. West Oak Ltd owns 0.27% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 4,929 shares. Cap Intll accumulated 1.3% or 34.27M shares. Stephens Ar, a Arkansas-based fund reported 170,205 shares. Livingston Grp Asset Mgmt Company (Operating As Southport Capital Management) stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). The Japan-based Fukoku Mutual Life Insur has invested 0.07% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 21,772 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Laurion Mngmt Lp has invested 0.03% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Meeder Asset invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Nichols And Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 0.02% or 2,400 shares. Hartford Inv Mngmt Company stated it has 0.53% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 3.71 million were reported by Franklin Res Inc. Wellington Management Grp Llp holds 0.49% or 24.25M shares in its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt stated it has 2,570 shares. Coastline Tru Com holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 15,290 shares.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.