Trust Co Of Oklahoma Has Increased Stake in Union Pacific (UNP) by $47.99 Million; Hollencrest Securities Stake in Netflix (NFLX) Decreased by $350,660 as Stock Rose

Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 43.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc sold 985 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,266 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $451,000, down from 2,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $163.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $6.25 during the last trading session, reaching $373.25. About 6.35 million shares traded or 3.18% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 29/03/2018 – Technology is set to finish the first few months of the year ahead of its peers, with Netflix emerging as the third-best performer in the S&P 500; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Netflix is Giving `Winx Club’ the Live Action Treatment; 29/03/2018 – Nearly 60% of Americans are streaming and most with Netflix: CNBC survey; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2 percent and 1.5 percent gains in Netflix and Amazon; 18/05/2018 – Jennifer Aniston to star in same-sex White House comedy film; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX QTRLY SHR $0.64; QTRLY REV $3.7 BLN VS $2.64 BLN; 16/04/2018 – Netflix: 125 million Members Provided Netflix With $3.6Billion in 1Q Streaming Revenue; 12/03/2018 – Joe Flint: Breaking: Apple says Netflix isn’t “quality.”; 24/05/2018 – 10 Great Titles Expiring From Netflix in June; 24/04/2018 – NFLX, TSLA, GM and 1 more: Social Capital is long all of Greenlight’s shorts, the afternoon just got interesting #sohn2018 – ! $NFLX $TSLA $GM $GLRE

Trust Co Of Oklahoma increased its stake in Union Pacific (UNP) by 2.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Co Of Oklahoma bought 287 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,119 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19 billion, up from 12,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Co Of Oklahoma who had been investing in Union Pacific for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $174.05. About 1.96 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Operating Ratio 64.6%; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Adds Union Pacific, Exits GE, Cuts CIBC: 13F; 12/03/2018 – KANSAS TRANSPORTATION GETS $113M BOOST FROM UNION PACIFIC; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES 2018 PRODUCTIVITY LESS THAN $300-350M GOAL; 06/03/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO LANCE FRITZ SAYS HIRING BONUSES HAVE BEEN IMPLEMENTED BY CO IN CERTAIN AREAS ONLY AND NOT ACROSS THE BOARD – CNBC; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q EPS $1.68; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Raises Freight Rates as Safety Gear Slows Trains

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 3.01 million shares or 1.17% of the stock. 8,512 are held by Amer Natl Registered Investment Advisor Inc. Sumitomo Life invested 0.71% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Marvin & Palmer Associate invested in 30,906 shares. Stifel accumulated 1.08M shares. California Public Employees Retirement System reported 1.51M shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Appleton Partners Ma holds 14,397 shares. First Fincl Bank Of Omaha has invested 0.57% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx holds 1.45% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 25,545 shares. Montag & Caldwell Lc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Fiera Corporation invested in 0.2% or 311,153 shares. Pacific Invest Mngmt Company invested in 13,242 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Advisory Services Ntwk Limited Liability Co invested in 0.21% or 17,592 shares. Greenhaven Assoc Inc has invested 0.01% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Blume, California-based fund reported 2,338 shares.

Trust Co Of Oklahoma, which manages about $219.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 1,130 shares to 9,506 shares, valued at $298.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 1,469 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,106 shares, and cut its stake in Chubb Ltd.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $25.15 million activity. The insider HASTINGS REED sold 67,907 shares worth $22.29 million.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $762.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Cali (MCA) by 25,192 shares to 747,326 shares, valued at $10.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) by 2,260 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,825 shares, and has risen its stake in Pacwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW).

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on July, 17 after the close. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 34.12% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.85 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $244.84M for 166.63 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.32% negative EPS growth.