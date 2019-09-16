Trust Co Of Oklahoma Has Increased Position in Union Pacific (UNP) by $148.14 Million as Share Price Rose; As Boeing Company (BA) Shares Declined, Rnc Capital Management Has Lifted Stake by $1.79 Million

Rnc Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 54.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rnc Capital Management Llc bought 4,911 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 13,997 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.10M, up from 9,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rnc Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $376.27. About 898,028 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 06/03/2018 – Boeing Bolsters Airline Financing as Ex-Im Bank Dispute Drags On; 12/04/2018 – Airgas Recognized by Boeing with “Supplier of the Year” Award; 04/04/2018 – Boeing: India’s Jet Airways Orders 75 737 MAX Airplanes; 02/05/2018 – BOEING A COUPLE OF MTHS BEHIND SCHEDULE ON 777X: QATAR AIR CEO; 23/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N 787S FOR AMERICAN AIRLINES WOULD BE POWERED BY GENERAL ELECTRIC GE.N , BEATING ROLLS-ROYCE RR.L; 08/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions-CEO; 19/05/2018 – CUBAN OFFICIALS SAY HAVE RETRIEVED ‘IN GOOD CONDITIONS’ ONE OF THE BLACK BOXES FROM THE BOEING 737 THAT CRASHED ON FRIDAY IN HAVANA; 01/05/2018 – KLX: Boeing’s Acquisition of KLX Is Conditioned Upon the Successful Divestment and Separation of Energy Services Group; 23/03/2018 – BOEING, RAYTHEON, LOCKHEED MARTIN ADD TO GAINS AFTER TRUMP SIGNS BUDGET BILL; 10/04/2018 – Boeing, Lion Air Group: Deal Is Largest Incremental Order to Date of the MAX 10 Varian

Trust Co Of Oklahoma increased its stake in Union Pacific (UNP) by 6.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Co Of Oklahoma bought 876 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 13,995 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.37 billion, up from 13,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Co Of Oklahoma who had been investing in Union Pacific for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $170.32. About 628,903 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500.

Trust Co Of Oklahoma, which manages about $223.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Consumer Discretionary Etf (XLY) by 430 shares to 10,331 shares, valued at $1.23 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1,143 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,074 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Health Care Etf (VHT).

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Surface Transportation Board: 3 Class I Railroads Have Sufficient Returns For Capital Improvements – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Might Be Interested In Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” on September 14, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Union Pacific Train Derails At Illinois Rail Yard – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Transportation Stock Could Have More Room to Run – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

