Trust Co Of Oklahoma Has Increased Its Kinder Morgan (KMI) Holding by $1.70 Million; Stock Price Rose; Edgestream Partners LP Has Upped Its Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) as Share Value Declined

Trust Co Of Oklahoma increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) by 0.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Co Of Oklahoma bought 85 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 39,397 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $788.33M, up from 39,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Co Of Oklahoma who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $20.05. About 7.66M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 08/05/2018 – Canadian pension fund raised stake in Kinder Morgan – Financial Post; 16/05/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER NOTLEY SAYS WILL DO EVERYTHING NECESSARY TO ENSURE KINDER MORGAN CANADA PIPELINE CONSTRUCTION STARTS ON SCHEDULE LATER THIS YEAR; 15/03/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – MANY OF RATES SET ON NEGOTIATED RATE ARRANGEMENTS THAT CO BELIEVES SHOULD NOT BE SUBJECT TO ADJUSTMENT DUE TO CHANGES IN TAX LAW; 30/05/2018 – EL PASO NATURAL GAS COMPANY DECLARES FORCE MAJEURE ON LINE 2000 DUE TO AN ANOMALY ON LINE, DOWNSTREAM OF LORDSBURG COMPRESSOR STATION; 11/04/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER SAYS DOESN’T SEE A NEED TO REFER THE MATTER TO THE SUPREME COURT; 19/04/2018 – LONDON – CANADIAN PM TRUDEAU SAYS HAS ASKED FINANCE MINISTER TO ENGAGE IN DISCUSSIONS WITH KINDER MORGAN ON PIPELINE; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – NOW FORECASTS TO INVEST $2.3 BLN IN GROWTH PROJECTS DURING 2018; 17/05/2018 – British Columbia delegation pushes for stalled oil pipeline in Alberta; 19/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan CDS Tightens 20 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.22

Edgestream Partners Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 2609.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgestream Partners Lp bought 4,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 5,067 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.02M, up from 187 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgestream Partners Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $871.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $7.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1761.83. About 2.55M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 25/05/2018 – @jimcramer is not a fan of Amazon’s Alexa potentially spying on users; 28/03/2018 – President Trump reportedly wants to take on Amazon and the internet retail behemoth’s tax treatment; 13/03/2018 – Cigna Enters Voice Control Space, Launching “Answers by Cigna” Skill for Amazon Alexa; 21/03/2018 – Vuzix: Blade Smart Glasses Support Amazon Alexa; 17/04/2018 – WhereverTV & APP Mastery Release Mobile Apps for Android, IOS and Amazon’s Fire TV Stick; 13/04/2018 – Amazon’s HQ2 team has their eyes on Newark, N.J; 09/05/2018 – Amazon rolls out model ‘smart’ homes for U.S. shoppers to try out Alexa; 15/05/2018 – A massive union will protest outside an Amazon event after reports of warehouse workers peeing in bottles; 24/04/2018 – Locus Technologies to offer its EHS multi-tenant SaaS Locus Platform on Amazon Web Services; 02/04/2018 – Amazon Tweet Storm, Facebook Flap Raise Regulatory Threat to FANGs: Analyst — Barron’s Blog

Trust Co Of Oklahoma, which manages about $219.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 215 shares to 4,650 shares, valued at $386.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 203 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,560 shares, and cut its stake in Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB).

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Kinder Morgan’s Gulf LNG project wins U.S. approval for exports – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Kinder Morgan, Inc.’s (NYSE:KMI) CEO Pay Fair? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Kinder Morgan Earnings: KMI Stock Dips as Q2 Results Mixed – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Kinder Morgan Continues to Fuel Its Dividend Growth Engine – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Kinder Morgan vs. Plains All American Pipeline – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

Edgestream Partners Lp, which manages about $182.85 million and $681.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Slm Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 106,891 shares to 76,255 shares, valued at $756,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 11,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,019 shares, and cut its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Amazon a Prime Stock to Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Season Keeps Rolling Along, With Home Depot, Kohl’s On Front Burner – Benzinga” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “A Foolish Take: Amazon’s Rivals Still Can’t Counter Prime Day – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: IWV, MSFT, AMZN, JNJ – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “SFIX -2.6% as Amazon launches Personal Shopper – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

