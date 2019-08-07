Trust Co Of Oklahoma Has Increased Its Holding in Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) as Stock Price Rose; Alibaba Group Holding LTD (BABA) Stock Price Declined While Horseman Capital Management LTD Has Lowered Its Position

Trust Co Of Oklahoma increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) by 0.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Co Of Oklahoma bought 16 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 12,525 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $953.65 million, up from 12,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Co Of Oklahoma who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $90.45. About 938,941 shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 30/03/2018 – NYSE IN TALKS TO BUY CHICAGO STOCK EXCHANGE- WSJ, CITING; 16/05/2018 – ICE at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 07/05/2018 – NYSE Owner ICE Is Said to Be Working on Bitcoin Trading Platform; 03/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE APRIL OIL ADV UP 7% Y/Y; 19/03/2018 – CBOE EDGX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 19/03/2018 – ICE REPORTS TRANSITION OF CREDIT DEFAULT SWAP OPEN INTEREST; 19/03/2018 – ICE TRANSITIONS CDS OPEN INTEREST FROM CME GROUP TO ICE CLEAR; 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Sees Transaction Closing in 2nd Half of 2018; 05/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Sees No Material Financial Impact From Deal; 29/05/2018 – ICE AGREES TO BUY TMC BONDS FOR $685M IN CASH

Horseman Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) by 34.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd sold 3,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 7,100 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30M, down from 10,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $431.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $158.33. About 13.40 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 08/04/2018 – Dubai cryptocurrency firm denies Alibaba trademark infringement; 09/04/2018 – Chinese A.I. start-up raises a record $600 million in funding round led by Alibaba; 30/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Tsai Says Trade War With China Could ‘Kill a Lot of Jobs in America’ (Video); 14/05/2018 – Alibaba: Creating a New Retail Model Through the Launch of the Smart Milk Station; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – INVESTMENTS RESULTED IN A NET LOSS FOR ANT FINANCIAL IN QUARTER; 26/03/2018 – UNCTAD and Alibaba Business School Kick Off eFounders Initiative for Asian Entrepreneurs; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Profit Falls as E-Commerce Giant Ramps Up Investments; 13/05/2018 – E INK HOLDINGS TEAMS UP WITH BOE TECH TO SUPPLY TO ALIBABA: EDN; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding 4Q Net $1.22B; 19/04/2018 – Hong Kong Exchanges CEO: It’s a ‘Matter of Time’ for Alibaba to List in Hong Kong

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.08 billion for 35.03 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

