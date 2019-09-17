Trust Co Of Oklahoma Has Increased Holding in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW); Lowes Cos (LOW) Holding Held by Atwood & Palmer Inc

Atwood & Palmer Inc increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 18387.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atwood & Palmer Inc bought 47,255 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 47,512 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.79M, up from 257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $112.13. About 890,156 shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 27/04/2018 – Lowe’s Recognizes Hub Group With Three Awards; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sees sales recovery, maintains annual targets; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s names J.C. Penney’s Marvin Ellison as CEO; 08/03/2018 – Challenger Gray: Retailers Also Led in Hiring, With Lowe’s and Home Depot Ramping Up for Spring; 01/05/2018 – LOWE: POSSIBLE AUSTRALIA LENDING STANDARDS MAY TIGHTEN FURTHER; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s same-store sales miss estimates; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS MAIN UNCERTAINTIES ON ECONOMIC OUTLOOK LIE IN THE INTERNATIONAL ARENA; 08/03/2018 – Little Giant Ladder Systems’ New Ladder Available Exclusively at Lowe’s; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS LIKELY NEXT MOVE IN INTEREST RATES WILL BE UP, NOT DOWN; 29/05/2018 – Lowe’s Drops Paint Strippers Blamed in Dozens of Deaths

Trust Co Of Oklahoma increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 4.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Co Of Oklahoma bought 64 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 1,359 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $622.82M, up from 1,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Co Of Oklahoma who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $8.39 during the last trading session, reaching $535.88. About 118,758 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 18/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $0.86 per Common Share; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – EXPECT INCREMENTAL SALES FROM VALSPAR FOR FIRST FIVE MONTHS TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.7 BLN IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate in the Low-To-Mid 20% Range; 28/03/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $453 TARGET PRICE; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – QTRLY NET SALES ROSE DUE TO ADDITION OF VALSPAR SALES, SELLING PRICE INCREASES, HIGHER PAINT SALES VOLUME IN AMERICAS GROUP; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – CONSUMER BRANDS GROUP FINALIZED EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP WITH RETAIL CUSTOMER WHICH CO EXPECTS WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO NET SALES THIS YEAR; 11/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams to Webcast Financial Community Presentation on May 22, 2018; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 40C EPS DILUTION DUE TO LOWES SPENDING IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – Visualize Paint Colors On Any Wall In Real Time With New Augmented Reality Feature From Sherwin-Williams

Trust Co Of Oklahoma, which manages about $223.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 167 shares to 5,026 shares, valued at $405.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortive Corp by 45 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,324 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold SHW shares while 249 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 67.50 million shares or 0.24% less from 67.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Adams Natural Fund, a Maryland-based fund reported 23,600 shares. Atlas Browninc holds 0.17% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 550 shares. Ftb Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 423 shares. Ls Invest Advisors Lc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 5,629 shares. 292 were accumulated by Cornerstone Advsrs Inc. North American Mngmt holds 1,265 shares. Capstone Invest Advsr Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Tci Wealth Advsr Inc has 0.01% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 47 shares. Zebra Capital Management Limited holds 678 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Tn invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). 23,539 are owned by Fjarde Ap. Adirondack Trust holds 0.01% or 30 shares in its portfolio. 1,406 are held by Oak Ridge Ltd. 26,615 are owned by Raymond James Financial Services Advsrs Inc. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 144,117 shares.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $216,035 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, First Long Island Investors has 3.09% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 246,876 shares. Westpac Bk holds 0% or 216,272 shares. Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp owns 14,839 shares. Private Advisor Limited Com invested 0.09% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Pinnacle Financial Prns reported 0.04% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Moreover, Gamco Invsts Et Al has 0.02% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Front Barnett Ltd has invested 2.96% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Moors Cabot Inc reported 11,647 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno reported 80,000 shares stake. Counselors Of Maryland Lc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 17,593 shares. Arete Wealth Advisors Ltd holds 28,177 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Cambridge Advsrs Incorporated reported 21,523 shares stake. Sg Americas Secs Lc has 0.07% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 93,653 shares. Trustmark Bankshares Department reported 3,300 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands, Netherlands-based fund reported 34,400 shares.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. WARDELL LISA W had bought 250 shares worth $23,725 on Friday, May 24. $950,538 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares were bought by Ellison Marvin R.