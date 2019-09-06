Trust Co Of Oklahoma Has Increased Citigroup (C) Position by $230.65 Million as Share Price Rose; Harvey Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding in Oracle (ORCL) by $8.49 Million

Harvey Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corporation (ORCL) by 84.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Capital Management Inc sold 160,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 30,500 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64 million, down from 190,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $53.84. About 10.20 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 10/04/2018 – Lionbridge to Share Best Practices for Global CX at Oracle’s Modern Customer Experience 2018; 10/04/2018 – Triax Technologies Teams with Oracle Construction and Engineering to Enhance Construction Safety, Productivity; 10/04/2018 – ORACLE CORP: ORACLE CONSTRUCTION & ENGINEERING INNOVATIONS EMPO; 27/03/2018 – BlackLine CEO Therese Tucker Invited To Deliver Keynote At Recurring Revenue 2018; 10/04/2018 – New Oracle Banking APIs Help Banks Build Faster, Better Services; 20/03/2018 – Oracle Java SE 10 Release Arrives; 15/05/2018 – Oracle, according to The Australian newspaper, said Alphabet receives detailed information about people’s internet searches and user locations if they have a phone that carries Android â€” the mobile operating system developed by Google; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL FINAL DIV/SHR 130 RUPEES; 22/03/2018 – More Than 60% of Drug Safety Experts Plan To Use Al to Improve the Speed and Security of Adverse Event Case Processing; 16/03/2018 – Cramer offers his foresight on upcoming earnings reports from Oracle, Children’s Place, FedEx and more

Trust Co Of Oklahoma increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 11.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Co Of Oklahoma bought 3,707 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 36,542 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27B, up from 32,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Co Of Oklahoma who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $149.87B market cap company. The stock increased 3.20% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $66.34. About 14.50 million shares traded or 8.92% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 25/04/2018 – MCDERMOTT INTERNATIONAL INC MDR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9 FROM $8; 14/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $145 FROM $133; 22/03/2018 – New York Post: Citi Field looks beautiful, concerning week before Mets Opening Day; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup, Wells Fargo and J.P. Morgan Chase all reported quarterly earnings and revenue that surpassed analyst expectations; 20/03/2018 – GHANA AGRICULTURE MINISTER AKOTO SAYS IN BROADCAST ON CITI FM; 08/05/2018 – Citigroup’s Eric Itambo Appointed As CoBank Chief Banking Officer; 23/05/2018 – MDC Partners at Citi SMID Conference – One-on-One Jun 7; 07/05/2018 – LIFEPOINT HEALTH INC LPNT.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $54; 14/05/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE INC WWW.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $33; 26/04/2018 – CITI NAMES RON RUFFINI GLOBAL HEAD COMMODITIES CORPORATE SALES

Trust Co Of Oklahoma, which manages about $219.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Raytheon New (NYSE:RTN) by 100 shares to 2,984 shares, valued at $543.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 4,043 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,644 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Inv Et Al invested 0.27% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Duncker Streett & Communications has 0.11% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). North American invested in 13,723 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Acr Alpine Cap Research Ltd Liability Company invested in 82.57M shares or 2.58% of the stock. Donald Smith reported 986,636 shares or 2.35% of all its holdings. Us Bancorp De owns 0.13% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 727,722 shares. Hap Trading accumulated 225,298 shares or 1.25% of the stock. Parsec Finance Management owns 88,654 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Da Davidson And owns 65,901 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Seabridge Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 123,354 shares or 2.57% of its portfolio. Alphamark Advsr Limited Liability owns 81 shares. Prudential Finance Inc owns 0.68% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 6.55 million shares. Ironwood Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 7,413 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 0.51% or 12.55M shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 252,342 shares or 0.19% of the stock.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 18.69 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Harvey Capital Management Inc, which manages about $386.73M and $208.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) by 3,115 shares to 33,015 shares, valued at $6.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Sp 500 Index Etf (IVV) by 3,630 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,513 shares, and has risen its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO).

