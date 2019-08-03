Trust Co Of Oklahoma Has Decreased By $17.88 Million Its Merck & Co (MRK) Position; 4 Bullish Analysts Covering American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO)

Trust Co Of Oklahoma decreased Merck & Co Inc (MRK) stake by 4.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Trust Co Of Oklahoma sold 215 shares as Merck & Co Inc (MRK)’s stock rose 5.42%. The Trust Co Of Oklahoma holds 4,650 shares with $386.74M value, down from 4,865 last quarter. Merck & Co Inc now has $217.48B valuation. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $84.47. About 10.08M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 01/05/2018 – Health Care Down After Merck, Pfizer Earnings — Health Care Roundup; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA COMBINATION MET DUAL PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) AND PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS) IN STUDY; 27/04/2018 – ADVANTAGENE – ITS INVESTIGATIONAL GMCI COMBINED WITH OPDIVO IS TO TREAT NEWLY DIAGNOSED MALIGNANT GLIOMA PATIENTS GETTING SURGERY WITH/WITHOUT TEMOZOLOMIDE; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN; 24/04/2018 – MERCK PHASE 1 KEYTRUDA STUDY SUSPENDED: CLINICALTRIALS.GOV; 14/05/2018 – Merck & Co Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 18/04/2018 – P&G NEARS DEAL TO ACQUIRE MERCK KGAA’S CONSUMER-HEALTH UNIT – WSJ, CITING; 07/05/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ; 13/04/2018 – OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB), FIRST PD-1 INHIBITOR TO DEMONSTRATE SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT COMPARED WITH CHEMOTHERAPY IN A PREDOMINANTLY CHINESE POPULATION WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCE…; 23/03/2018 – Merck, Eisai: Anticancer Agent Lenvima Approved for Additional Indication of Unresectable Hepatocellular Carcinoma in Japan

Among 5 analysts covering American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. American Eagle Outfitters had 9 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. UBS maintained American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) rating on Friday, June 21. UBS has “Buy” rating and $26 target. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. Loop Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. See American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) latest ratings:

21/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy New Target: $26 Maintain

15/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

09/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Rbc Capital 24.0000

22/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

11/03/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Hold New Target: $20 Maintain

07/03/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy New Target: $28 Maintain

07/03/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy New Target: $27 Maintain

06/03/2019 Broker: Loop Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $27 Maintain

02/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer offering on-trend clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle Outfitters and Aerie brands. The company has market cap of $2.82 billion. The firm provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, including bras, undies, swim, sleep, and other products, as well as apparel and personal care products for women. It has a 11.03 P/E ratio. In addition, it offers sports apparel under the Tailgate brand; and menswear products under the Todd Snyder New York brand name.

The stock increased 0.37% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $16.36. About 4.26 million shares traded. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) has declined 29.24% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AEO News: 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – BY BRAND, AMERICAN EAGLE’S QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 4% AND AERIE’S COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 38%; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC AEO.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $19; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 4Q Net $94M; 31/05/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 1Q Net $39.9M; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC AEO.N CEO- DIGITAL SALES ROSE OVER 20% IN THE FOURTH QUARTER (CONF CALL); 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Sales; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, NAMES SUJA CHANDRASEKARAN TO BOARD; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 9% OVER COMPARABLE PERIOD ENDING MAY 6, 2017; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC AEO.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.1375/SHR; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters tops same-store estimates

Trust Co Of Oklahoma increased 3M (NYSE:MMM) stake by 873 shares to 8,283 valued at $1.72 billion in 2019Q1. It also upped Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Class A (NYSE:ACN) stake by 294 shares and now owns 22,476 shares. Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 4.82M shares. Schulhoff & Inc accumulated 11,465 shares. Guardian Capital Lp stated it has 84,879 shares. Somerset Gru Limited Co reported 3,833 shares. Comm State Bank invested in 1.65 million shares or 1.62% of the stock. Cap International Sarl holds 0.53% or 51,000 shares in its portfolio. 7,074 were accumulated by Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp. Calamos Advsr Llc invested in 1.02M shares or 0.53% of the stock. 1.28M are owned by Factory Mutual Ins. 2,015 were reported by Hilton Mngmt Ltd Com. Advisors Asset Management reported 0.8% stake. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.93% stake. 760 are owned by Orrstown Serv. Georgia-based Advisory Service Network Lc has invested 0.35% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). First Business stated it has 7,624 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings.

Among 6 analysts covering Merck & Company (NYSE:MRK), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Merck & Company has $96 highest and $83 lowest target. $90.29’s average target is 6.89% above currents $84.47 stock price. Merck & Company had 18 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was initiated by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy”. The rating was initiated by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Thursday, February 21. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 22 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) rating on Friday, June 21. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $90 target. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 1 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Friday, June 21 with “Buy”. Argus Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report. The rating was initiated by UBS on Monday, February 25 with “Buy”.