Trust Co Of Oklahoma Has Decreased American Electric Power (AEP) Holding as Stock Value Rose; Salient Trust Company Lta Has Lowered Its Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Stake as Stock Rose

Trust Co Of Oklahoma decreased its stake in American Electric Power (AEP) by 2.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Co Of Oklahoma sold 74 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 2,962 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $248.07 million, down from 3,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Co Of Oklahoma who had been investing in American Electric Power for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $90.26. About 728,991 shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 21/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS KENTUCKY POWER AT BAA2, OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 29/05/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds American Electric Power Co; 02/04/2018 – American Electric Power Seeks Bids for Coal; 17/04/2018 – FTC: 20181063: Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V.; AEP III Fiesta AIV, L.P; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades DPL to Ba2, Maintains Positive Outlook; 16/04/2018 – SWEPCO Announces Louisiana Settlement Supporting Wind Catcher Energy Connection; 03/05/2018 – AEP Generation Resources Seeks Bids For Coal; 14/05/2018 – AEP NAMES SMOAK PRESIDENT & COO OF SWEPCO; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: AEP May Benefit, Industry Production Best in 22.5 Yrs; 16/04/2018 – AEP Unit in Louisiana Settlement Supporting Wind Catcher Project

Salient Trust Company Lta decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 67.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Trust Company Lta sold 33,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 16,325 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12M, down from 50,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $72.15. About 794,276 shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 07/03/2018 – Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase – Effective 2nd Quarter 2018; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Net $634M; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS SAYS VOLUME GROWTH OF 4 PCT IN QTR; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid emerging market demand; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Gross Margin 60.2%; 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at the dbAccess Global Consumer Conference; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QTR PROFIT WAS 1.84 BLN RUPEES; 16/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED 1.5%

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $600.60 million for 25.77 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.

Salient Trust Company Lta, which manages about $778.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,814 shares to 96,569 shares, valued at $10.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Seabridge Investment Ltd owns 0.02% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 1,042 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Co reported 6,455 shares. Apg Asset Nv invested in 0.21% or 1.90M shares. Hugh Johnson Ltd Com owns 11,039 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Kentucky Retirement System Tru Fund reported 17,132 shares. Shine Advisory Services holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Miracle Mile Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 19,998 shares. Palisade Asset Management Ltd accumulated 92,501 shares or 1% of the stock. 3,145 were accumulated by Bridgewater Assoc Lp. Eagleclaw Cap Managment Limited Liability Co stated it has 29,702 shares or 0.93% of all its holdings. Monetary Incorporated invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Paradigm Asset Mgmt Communication Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Essex Investment Management Limited Liability invested in 27,092 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Confluence Invest Management Ltd Com holds 1.81% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) or 1.56 million shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advsr Limited Liability has 0.06% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 2,887 shares.

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Q2 Earnings Preview For Colgate-Palmolive – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Colgate-Palmolive: I Underestimated The Stock’s Potential – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 15% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

More notable recent American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “AEP Renewables Completes Purchase Of Santa Rita East Wind Project – PRNewswire” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Makes AEP (AEP) a New Buy Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does American Electric Power Company, Inc.’s (NYSE:AEP) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “How the Case for Owning American Electric Power for the Next Decade Has Changed – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Should You Know About The Future Of American Electric Power Company, Inc.’s (NYSE:AEP)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold AEP shares while 258 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 352.66 million shares or 1.31% less from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allen Management Ltd Liability Co holds 6,066 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. First Financial Bank Of Mount Dora Tru Inv Services invested 1.85% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Kempen Nv holds 0.01% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) or 1,387 shares. Duff & Phelps Management Company stated it has 1.59 million shares or 2% of all its holdings. Ingalls Snyder Llc has 3,235 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 707,984 are owned by Chevy Chase. Blb&B Advsr Ltd Llc reported 0.08% stake. Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt reported 8,906 shares stake. Legacy Private Tru Commerce, Wisconsin-based fund reported 2,735 shares. Westpac Banking holds 0% or 49,674 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio holds 0.13% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 336,473 shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability Company reported 418,024 shares. Schulhoff And Co Inc holds 2,435 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 19,000 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.04% or 53,168 shares in its portfolio.