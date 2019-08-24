Trust Co Of Oklahoma Has Cut Lowes (LOW) Position; Grainger W W (GWW)’s Sentiment Is 0.92

Trust Co Of Oklahoma decreased Lowes (LOW) stake by 14.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Trust Co Of Oklahoma sold 678 shares as Lowes (LOW)’s stock declined 8.40%. The Trust Co Of Oklahoma holds 4,003 shares with $438.21 million value, down from 4,681 last quarter. Lowes now has $82.68B valuation. The stock decreased 1.64% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $106.39. About 5.24M shares traded or 1.35% up from the average. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S REAFFIRMS FY 2019 GUIDANCE; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – IN INTERIM NIBLOCK WILL REMAIN IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO; 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: SINGLE BIGGEST RISK TO CHINESE ECONOMY LIES IN FINANCIAL SECTOR AND THE BIG RUN-UP IN DEBT; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Synchrony’s 2018-1 card ABS; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS MACROPRUDENTIAL MEASURES ON HOUSING WORKED, SHOULD BE PART OF TOOL BOX; 11/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds Aptiv, Cuts Lowe’s, Buys More Visa: 13F; 19/05/2018 – Fixing Up Lowe’s — Barron’s; 23/05/2018 – Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square has taken a stake in Lowe’s, a source tells CNBC; 05/04/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC LOW.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST US CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY EQUITY PREFERENCES; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S 1Q ADJ EPS $1.19, EST. $1.22

Grainger W W Inc (GWW) investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.18, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 203 investment professionals opened new and increased positions, while 221 cut down and sold their equity positions in Grainger W W Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 43.13 million shares, down from 46.01 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Grainger W W Inc in top ten positions decreased from 5 to 3 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 31 Reduced: 190 Increased: 133 New Position: 70.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. Ellison Marvin R had bought 10,000 shares worth $950,538 on Friday, May 24. WARDELL LISA W had bought 250 shares worth $23,725 on Friday, May 24. 2,030 Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares with value of $200,342 were bought by Frieson Donald.

Trust Co Of Oklahoma increased Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) stake by 20 shares to 4,553 valued at $1.14 billion in 2019Q1. It also upped Carmax (NYSE:KMX) stake by 1,690 shares and now owns 6,425 shares. Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 13 analysts covering Lowe’s (NYSE:LOW), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Lowe’s has $13000 highest and $9500 lowest target. $117.14’s average target is 10.10% above currents $106.39 stock price. Lowe’s had 29 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) rating on Monday, April 1. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $127 target. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy”. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Buy” rating and $126 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $118 target in Thursday, February 28 report. As per Thursday, August 22, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, June 24 with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, August 22.

Analysts await W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $4.49 EPS, up 7.16% or $0.30 from last year’s $4.19 per share. GWW’s profit will be $243.27M for 14.81 P/E if the $4.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by W.W. Grainger, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 2.51% or $6.84 during the last trading session, reaching $266.02. About 360,605 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) has declined 13.50% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q EPS $4.07; 25/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 6.3 PCT TO $1.36/SHR; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N SAYS CFO RON JADIN TO RETIRE; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Adj EPS $4.18; 25/04/2018 – Grainger’s Shareholders Elect 11 Directors And Other Meeting Highlights; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Year Sales Guidance to Range of 5% to 8%; 30/05/2018 – GRAINGER’S HEAD OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INVESTOR RELATIONS TO RETIRE; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 02/04/2018 Grainger Names Thomas Okray CFO; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises 2018 View To EPS $14.30-EPS $15.30

W.W. Grainger, Inc. distributes maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and other related services and products that are used by businesses and institutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company has market cap of $14.41 billion. It operates through two divisions, U.S. and Canada. It has a 18.2 P/E ratio. The firm offers material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, building and home inspection supplies, vehicle and fleet components, and various other products.

