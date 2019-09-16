Trust Co Of Oklahoma Has Boosted Williams Companies (WMB) Holding; Msdc Management LP Has Decreased Its Pg&E (PCG) Holding

Msdc Management Lp decreased Pg&E Corp (PCG) stake by 10.78% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Msdc Management Lp sold 323,446 shares as Pg&E Corp (PCG)’s stock declined 16.45%. The Msdc Management Lp holds 2.68 million shares with $61.35 million value, down from 3.00M last quarter. Pg&E Corp now has $5.92 billion valuation. The stock increased 10.69% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $11.18. About 18.86M shares traded or 127.05% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 20/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 03/20/2018 01:57 PM; 22/05/2018 – PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on Clean Energy and Climate; 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/29/2018 01:05 AM; 08/03/2018 – PG&E CEO Really, Really Hates California’s Fire Liability Law; 25/05/2018 – PG&E SAYS IT BELIEVES ITS PROGRAMS MET STATE’S STANDARDS; 19/03/2018 – PG&E CORP. CUT TO Baa1 FROM A3 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO NEG; 24/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/23/2018 09:38 PM; 17/05/2018 – PG&E `Wishfully Thinking’ It Can Toss Key Claim Over Wildfires; 02/05/2018 – CALIFORNIA UTILITY INVESTIGATION TO FOLLOW CALFIRE PG&E REPORT; 22/03/2018 – In Advance of 2018 Wildfire Season, PG&E Takes Action with Comprehensive Community Wildfire Safety Program

Trust Co Of Oklahoma increased Williams Companies (WMB) stake by 9.03% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Trust Co Of Oklahoma acquired 1,250 shares as Williams Companies (WMB)'s stock declined 11.94%. The Trust Co Of Oklahoma holds 15,094 shares with $423.24M value, up from 13,844 last quarter. Williams Companies now has $29.94B valuation. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $24.7. About 5.92 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500.

Analysts await PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.94 EPS, down 16.81% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.13 per share. PCG’s profit will be $497.49M for 2.97 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by PG&E Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.55% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup holds 0.09% or 5.08 million shares in its portfolio. Columbus Hill LP invested 14.71% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Earnest Prtn Llc invested in 255 shares. Brookfield Asset Mgmt, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 205,000 shares. The Minnesota-based Gradient Investments Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Owl Creek Asset LP accumulated 4.84 million shares. Gargoyle Inv Advisor Lc reported 0.9% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Com holds 0% or 3,468 shares. Advisory Ser Networks Limited Co owns 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 376 shares. Sageworth has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 19,633 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Group Incorporated One Trading LP owns 780,607 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Glendon Capital Mgmt LP invested in 225,169 shares or 1.21% of the stock. Moreover, Millennium Management Lc has 0.01% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). The Illinois-based Citadel Advsr Ltd has invested 0.04% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG).

Among 4 analysts covering Pacific Gas & Electric (NYSE:PCG), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Pacific Gas & Electric has $2300 highest and $400 lowest target. $15’s average target is 34.17% above currents $11.18 stock price. Pacific Gas & Electric had 13 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold” on Wednesday, March 20. On Monday, August 19 the stock rating was downgraded by Citigroup to “Sell”. Morgan Stanley maintained PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) on Monday, July 15 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Hold” on Friday, June 21. UBS maintained PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) rating on Tuesday, August 20. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $1300 target. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 19 by UBS. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "PG&E Finally Filed Their Ch.11 Reorganization Plan" on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Why Shares of PG&E Lost Nearly Half Their Value in August" published on September 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "PG&E reaches $11B settlement on California wildfire claims" on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "PG&E outlines $18B reorganization plan for wildfire claims" published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "Why PG&E, Southwestern Energy, and Navistar International Jumped Today" with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Trust Co Of Oklahoma decreased Vanguard Financials Etf (VFH) stake by 4,636 shares to 209,472 valued at $14.46 billion in 2019Q2. It also reduced Raytheon New (NYSE:RTN) stake by 100 shares and now owns 2,884 shares. Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) was reduced too.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.07 million activity. 10,000 shares were bought by CHAZEN STEPHEN I, worth $239,300. 10,000 shares were bought by ARMSTRONG ALAN S, worth $234,653 on Wednesday, August 7. On Thursday, August 8 Wilson Terrance Lane bought $94,400 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 4,000 shares. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $232,396 was made by CHANDLER JOHN D on Wednesday, August 7.

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "MLP Monthly Report: September 2019" on September 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Constitution Pipeline wins new life after FERC vote" published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Should The Williams Companies, Inc.'s (NYSE:WMB) Weak Investment Returns Worry You?" on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "Are Insiders Buying The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stock?" published on July 08, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com's news article titled: "Williams CEO to Present at 2019 Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference" with publication date: August 28, 2019.