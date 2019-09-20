Trust Co Of Oklahoma Decreased Its Stake in 3M (MMM) as Stock Declined; Hanover Ins Group (THG) Share Price Rose While Heartland Advisors Has Lowered Holding

Heartland Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Hanover Ins Group Inc (THG) by 12.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc sold 15,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.38% . The institutional investor held 108,696 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.95M, down from 123,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Hanover Ins Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $131.57. About 176,872 shares traded. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) has risen 8.32% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical THG News: 28/03/2018 – Hanover Insurance Undertaking Review of Strategic Alternatives, Including Possible Sale, for London-based Chaucer; 30/05/2018 – Hanover Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for Jun. 6-7; 16/04/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP INC – LOSSES PRIMARILY STEMMED FROM WINTER STORMS IN MIDWEST AND NORTHEAST IN JANUARY AND MARCH; 07/03/2018 The Hanover Introduces Online Tool, Allowing Agents to Quote, Bind and Issue Contractor’s Equipment Policies; 02/05/2018 – HANOVER 1Q OPER EPS $1.95, EST. $1.67; 28/03/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP IS EXPLORING OPTIONS FOR INTL; 28/03/2018 – Hanover Insurance Declined to Provide Additional Details; 02/05/2018 – Hanover Insurance 1Q Net $67.7M; 16/04/2018 – HANOVER ESTIMATES CATASTROPHE IMPACT $66M TO $76M; 03/04/2018 – The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. to Issue First Quarter Financial Results on May 2

Trust Co Of Oklahoma decreased its stake in 3M (MMM) by 4.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Co Of Oklahoma sold 365 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 7,918 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.37B, down from 8,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Co Of Oklahoma who had been investing in 3M for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $167.22. About 2.36M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $8.68 TO $9.03; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.36/SHR; 22/03/2018 – 3M Introduces New Molecular Method for Campylobacter; 04/04/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointment; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN GENERAL ELECTRIC CO; 30/04/2018 – 3M Announces FDA Clearance Of New Biological Indicator System Providing 24-Minute Results For Steam Sterilization; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 6.79 BLN RUPEES VS 6.48 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2006; 30/05/2018 – 3M Co at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.75% by End-2Q vs 1.74% Prior (Survey)

Analysts await The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 2.54% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.97 per share. THG’s profit will be $80.31M for 16.28 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.88 actual earnings per share reported by The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.45% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.00, from 0 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 0 investors sold THG shares while 0 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 7,868 shares or 50.00% less from 15,736 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Haverford Trust Co has 7,333 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Captrust Advisors has 0% invested in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) for 535 shares.

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06B and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sensus Healthcare Inc by 225,000 shares to 375,000 shares, valued at $2.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 49,123 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,041 shares, and has risen its stake in Landec Corp (NASDAQ:LNDC).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47B for 16.33 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kidder Stephen W holds 2.72% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 39,205 shares. Grassi Investment Management accumulated 38,600 shares. S&T Bancorporation Pa holds 0.65% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 17,011 shares. Norinchukin Bank The holds 198,268 shares. Howard Cap invested 0.14% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Argi Invest Svcs stated it has 0.04% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Hyman Charles D reported 1.65% stake. The Minnesota-based Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Ltd Liability has invested 1.11% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). James Investment Research holds 23 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Oakworth has 0.3% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). -based Farr Miller & Washington Limited Liability Company Dc has invested 0.24% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Shell Asset Mgmt owns 85,528 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Hengehold Cap Mgmt Ltd Company owns 1,517 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Sun Life Financial has invested 0.18% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Arbor Ltd has 0.17% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 3,199 shares.

Trust Co Of Oklahoma, which manages about $223.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) by 876 shares to 13,995 shares, valued at $2.37B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 40 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,930 shares, and has risen its stake in Lowes (NYSE:LOW).