Trust Co Of Oklahoma Cut Stake in Rockwell Automation (ROK) as Shares Declined; Dollar Tree (DLTR) Market Valuation Rose While Pathstone Family Office Has Upped Its Holding

Trust Co Of Oklahoma decreased its stake in Rockwell Automation (ROK) by 3.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Co Of Oklahoma sold 100 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,725 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $478.13 million, down from 2,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Co Of Oklahoma who had been investing in Rockwell Automation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.85% or $4.67 during the last trading session, reaching $159.39. About 1.02M shares traded or 21.98% up from the average. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 9.30% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.73% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 05/04/2018 – Judge Allows Berkshire Museum to Sell Rockwell Painting and Other Works; 09/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $125; 27/04/2018 – In remote China, a high-tech auto plant flags global challenge; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.65 TO $3.95; 20/04/2018 – DJ Rockwell Automation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROK); 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: PORTFOLIO REVIEW TO BEGIN AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL CLOSE; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION BOOSTING DIV 10%; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – “DEMAND FOR QUARTER WAS FAIRLY BROAD BASED ACROSS REGIONS AND VERTICALS”; 11/04/2018 – Lucas Museum Comes Forward as Buyer of Rockwell Painting; 14/05/2018 – Rockwell Automation Presenting at Conference May 21

Pathstone Family Office Llc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 1687.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pathstone Family Office Llc bought 5,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,720 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $602,000, up from 320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pathstone Family Office Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $109.64. About 1.02M shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 5.63% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – AS A RESULT OF ESTIMATED CASH BENEFIT, CO PLANS TO INVEST ABOUT $100 MLN IN THE BUSINESS; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.60; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC SEES LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES IN FY 2018; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. Earnings Call Telephone Number Correction; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Board of Directors; 04/04/2018 – Insur Div (SD): Dollar Tree Walk-in Interviews – 04/11/2018; 17/05/2018 – Rising stars slash debt costs in robust US economy; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Adds Dollar Tree, Exits Molson Coors, Cuts Microsemi: 13F; 21/03/2018 – EEOC: Dollar Tree Stores Sued by EEOC For Pregnancy Discrimination; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – DURING QUARTER, COMPANY OPENED 137 STORES, EXPANDED OR RELOCATED 8 STORES, AND CLOSED 46 STORES

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $99,980 activity.

