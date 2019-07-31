Trust Co Of Oklahoma Boosted Norfolk Southern (NSC) Holding By $50.46 Million; HD Supply Holdings (HDS) Shorts Raised By 15.95%

HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) had an increase of 15.95% in short interest. HDS’s SI was 3.11 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 15.95% from 2.68M shares previously. With 1.16 million avg volume, 3 days are for HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)’s short sellers to cover HDS’s short positions. The SI to HD Supply Holdings Inc’s float is 1.75%. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $41.11. About 403,775 shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has risen 7.46% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Sales $5.760B-$5.910B; 25/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: HD Supply Recalls Ceiling Fans Due to Impact Hazard (Recall Alert); 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.99 TO $3.21; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY – PRELIMINARY NET SALES IN FEB WERE ABOUT $391 MLN, WHICH REPRESENTS AVERAGE DAILY SALES GROWTH OF ABOUT 11.7 PCT; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR RAISES HD SUPPLY TO ‘BB+’; OTLK STBL; 25/04/2018 – CONSUM PROD SFTY: HD SUPPLY RECALLS CEILING FANS DUE TO IMPACT; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY 4Q ADJ EBITDA $152M, EST. $141.5M; 14/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $44; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Loss/Shr 5c; 19/04/2018 – DJ HD Supply Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HDS)

Trust Co Of Oklahoma increased Norfolk Southern (NSC) stake by 5.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Trust Co Of Oklahoma acquired 270 shares as Norfolk Southern (NSC)’s stock rose 10.97%. The Trust Co Of Oklahoma holds 5,009 shares with $936.13M value, up from 4,739 last quarter. Norfolk Southern now has $50.69B valuation. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $192.44. About 449,148 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 33.48% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.05% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN BOOSTS EXPECTED ANNUAL REPURCHASES TO $1.5B; 14/03/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS UNRAVELING OF COST IMPROVEMENT STORY AND DETERIORATION IN COAL FUNDAMENTALS ARE KEY RISKS TO TP; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS OUTLOOK FOR 2018 IS `PROMISING`; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Increases Expected Annual Shr Repurchases to $1.5 Billion; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 06/03/2018 Norfolk Southern rolls out next-generation AccessNS online customer portal; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern announces BiTA membership; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Tops Views, Increases Buyback Program — Earnings Review; 18/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern recognizes 52 chemical customers for safe rail-shipping practices; 05/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION– IN PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, VA

Among 6 analysts covering Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Norfolk Southern has $23700 highest and $133 lowest target. $202.67’s average target is 5.32% above currents $192.44 stock price. Norfolk Southern had 14 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, April 29 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight”. The stock of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, June 12 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 13. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, April 25. The stock of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by Citigroup. As per Tuesday, February 12, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, April 25.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $952,214 activity. Another trade for 519 shares valued at $94,117 was made by Zampi Jason Andrew on Thursday, February 14. $858,097 worth of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) shares were sold by Wheeler Michael Joseph.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc. operates as an industrial distributor in North America. The company has market cap of $7.15 billion. The companyÂ’s Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products. It has a 17.76 P/E ratio. The Company’s Waterworks segment provides pipes, fittings, valves, hydrants, and meters for use in the construction, maintenance, and repair of water and waste-water systems, as well as fire-protection systems; and smart meters, fusible piping solutions, and engineered treatment plant services and products.