Trust Asset Management Upped Williams Cos Del (WMB) Holding by $21.49 Million; Altria Group (MO) Shareholder Rbo & Co Increased Stake

Trust Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 123.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Asset Management Llc bought 767,373 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 1.39M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.83 million, up from 619,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $22.88. About 7.75M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC -DEAL IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH AVAILABLE FOR DIVIDENDS FOR WILLIAMS; 23/04/2018 – Williams Partners Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution; 17/05/2018 – WMB CFO: ROLL-UP TO MAKE TAXES SIGNIFICANTLY LESS AFTER 2024; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – FERC’S REVISED POLICY WILL ONLY IMPACT COST OF SERVICE RATE CALCULATIONS ON A PROSPECTIVE BASIS; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos: 2018 Guidance Remains Unchanged; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO SEES POSSIBILITY OF 20 BCF FLOWING ON TRANSCO BY 2020; 17/05/2018 – Williams Says Deal Immediately Accretive to Cash Available for Dividends for It; 17/05/2018 – WMB CEO: GAS-FIRED POWER PLANTS ARE NEEDED WITH MORE RENEWABLES; 17/05/2018 – Williams: Merger Is Expected to Close in the Fall of 2018 Subject to Standard Closing Conditions; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – TRANSCO WILL MAKE ITS INITIAL FILING FOR ITS NEXT RATE CASE LATER THIS YEAR

Rbo & Co Llc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 3.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbo & Co Llc bought 10,971 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 298,125 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.12 million, up from 287,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbo & Co Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $46.41. About 10.51 million shares traded or 36.94% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.07 million activity. The insider ARMSTRONG ALAN S bought $234,653. Wilson Terrance Lane bought $94,400 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on Thursday, August 8. Shares for $232,396 were bought by CHANDLER JOHN D on Wednesday, August 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.