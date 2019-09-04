Trust Asset Management Stake in Williams Cos Del (WMB) Has Upped by $21.49 Million as Stock Declined; Robotti Robert Cut Dorian Lpg LTD (LPG) Holding by $723,834 as Share Price Rose

Robotti Robert decreased its stake in Dorian Lpg Ltd (LPG) by 27.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robotti Robert sold 120,639 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.66% . The institutional investor held 318,039 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04 million, down from 438,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robotti Robert who had been investing in Dorian Lpg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $574.86 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $10.44. About 5,732 shares traded. Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) has risen 6.52% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.52% the S&P500. Some Historical LPG News: 21/03/2018 – DORIAN LPG ENTERS INTO $70M SALES/BAREBOAT CHARTER ARRANGEMENT; 29/05/2018 – BW LPG LTD – BW LPG’S PROPOSAL TO ACQUIRE DORIAN REPRESENTS A VALUE OF USD $7.86 PER SHARE OF DORIAN; 21/03/2018 – Dorian LPG Ltd. Announces Third Japanese Financing; 29/05/2018 – BW LPG PROPOSES TO COMBINE W/ DORIAN IN $ $1.1B TRANSACTION; 20/04/2018 – DJ DORIAN LPG LTD ORD REG S, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DORIAN); 21/03/2018 – Dorian LPG Has Entered Into a $70M Sale and Bareboat Charter Arrangement for the Corvette; 04/05/2018 – DORIAN LPG-MOU WITH HGS TO UNDERTAKE RESEARCH TO UPGRADE MAIN ENGINES OF UP TO 10 OF CO’S VERY LARGE GAS CARRIERS TO DUAL FUEL TECHNOLOGY UTILIZING LPG; 06/03/2018 Dorian LPG Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – DORIAN LPG IN MOU WITH HYUNDAI GLOBAL SERVICE ON UPGRADES; 29/05/2018 – BW LPG LTD – PROPOSAL WAS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BW LPG BOARD

Trust Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 123.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Asset Management Llc bought 767,373 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 1.39 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.83 million, up from 619,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $23.88. About 40,520 shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CFO JOHN CHANDLER COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMMENTS IN SLIDE PRESENTATION; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO: POSSIBLY EXPANDING PROCESSING PLANT IN WYOMING FOR CHK; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – GULFSTREAM NATURAL GAS SYSTEM’S RATES WITH CUSTOMERS, WHICH ARE ALL NEGOTIATED RATES, WOULD NOT BE IMPACTED BY RULING; 17/05/2018 – Williams: Deal Was Approved by the Boards of Directors of Both the General Partner of Williams Partners and Williams; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES – DEAL EXTENDS PERIOD FOR WHICH CO IS NOT EXPECTED TO BE A CASH TAXPAYER THROUGH 2024 AND PROVIDES MODEST G&A SAVINGS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO SAYS CO. EVALUATING $20 BILLION WORTH OF PROJECTS; 17/05/2018 – FITCH PLACES WILLIAMS COS. ON RATING WATCH POSITIVE; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO SEES POSSIBILITY OF 20 BCF FLOWING ON TRANSCO BY 2020; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT $10.5B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tctc Holdg Ltd Llc holds 1.41% or 906,705 shares. Everence Capital owns 25,781 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.05% or 125,316 shares in its portfolio. 235,589 are owned by Texas Permanent School Fund. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0.04% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Blb&B Lc owns 44,516 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Com stated it has 397,851 shares. Trust Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 10.71% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Viking Fund Limited Co reported 439,500 shares or 3.14% of all its holdings. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability owns 20.40M shares. Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 0.03% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.05% or 125,273 shares in its portfolio. 545,996 were reported by Catalyst Advsr Limited Liability Corp. Synovus Financial has invested 0% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). 40,521 were reported by Covington Capital.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.07 million activity. CHANDLER JOHN D bought $232,396 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. Wilson Terrance Lane bought $94,400 worth of stock or 4,000 shares. ARMSTRONG ALAN S bought 10,000 shares worth $234,653.

Analysts await Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 311.76% or $0.53 from last year’s $-0.17 per share. LPG’s profit will be $19.82M for 7.25 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Dorian LPG Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 63.64% EPS growth.

