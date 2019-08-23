Trust Asset Management Raised Its Holding in Williams Cos Del (WMB) by $21.49 Million; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shareholder Charter Trust Company Has Lowered Holding by $378,400

Charter Trust Company decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charter Trust Company sold 4,730 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 230,680 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.64 million, down from 235,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charter Trust Company who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $294.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $69.57. About 8.18M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – ALBERS RETIREMENT IS EFFECTIVE APRIL 1, 2018; 17/04/2018 – Colorado Exxon Suit Shows Climate Concerns Not Unique to Coasts; 23/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Aims For 15% Decrease in Methane Emissions by 2020; 30/05/2018 – Asia-Pacific Crude-Pertamina returns to spot market for condensate; 07/04/2018 – SABIC SEES GROWTH FROM JVS WITH EXXON, ARAMCO, SHENHUA; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Sees Potential to Increase Return on Capital Employed to About 15% by 2025; 22/05/2018 – Exxon Won First Round of Island Gas Prize; Now Locals Want More; 30/04/2018 – Former Exxon executive calls on oil industry to clean up its climate act; 17/04/2018 – ETHOSENERGY: EXXONMOBIL CONTRACT FOR W251B8 GAS TURBINE ROTOR; 28/03/2018 – Oil Titans From Exxon to BP Seen Boosting Deepwater Drilling

Trust Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 123.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Asset Management Llc bought 767,373 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 1.39 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.83 million, up from 619,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $23.6. About 5.42 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SEES 2019 DCF $2.9B-$3.3B, NET INCOME $1.05B-$1.35B; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS LOOKING AT OPPORTUNITIES TO FURTHER CONSOLIDATE; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO: FERC TAX POLICY TO BE DISCUSSED AT ANALYST DAY; 17/05/2018 – FITCH PLACES WILLIAMS COS. ON RATING WATCH POSITIVE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Williams Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WMB); 10/05/2018 – Williams Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 16/03/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners See No Impact on Guidance for Dividends; 17/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates Williams Partners L.P. Acquisition; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COS ANALYST DAY PRESENTATION ENDS

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Williams Companies Stock Slumped 12% in July – The Motley Fool” on August 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Dividend Stocks Perfect for Retirees – Motley Fool” published on August 04, 2019, Fool.com published: “This High-Yield Stock Could Have Big News This Week – The Motley Fool” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Raytheon (RTN) Added to BofA US 1 List, Removes AT&T (T), Williams Cos. (WMB), General Dynamics (GD) and Tapestry (TPR) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Williams Companies Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.07 million activity. $232,396 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) was bought by CHANDLER JOHN D. $94,400 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares were bought by Wilson Terrance Lane. On Monday, May 20 the insider CHAZEN STEPHEN I bought $273,275.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 786,940 are owned by Toronto Dominion National Bank. Csat Invest Advisory Lp reported 0% stake. Ci Invs owns 1.27% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 7.88 million shares. 7,500 were accumulated by Prio Wealth Partnership. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Limited reported 86,193 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Mackenzie Corporation holds 1.37 million shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Centre Asset Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.12% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 16,200 shares. Samson Capital Mgmt Lc has 232,488 shares for 8.02% of their portfolio. Massmutual Fsb Adv owns 6,135 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 64,282 were reported by Ballentine Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp. Everett Harris And Com Ca holds 0.02% or 20,281 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Grp Incorporated Limited reported 0% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Sei Invests Company has 362,936 shares. Pentwater Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.07% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 200,000 shares. 97.45M were reported by Vanguard.

Charter Trust Company, which manages about $834.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 765 shares to 2,656 shares, valued at $4.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 1,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,611 shares, and has risen its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD).

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Barclays Likes Chevron Better Than Exxon Right Now For Big Oil Investors – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Imagine Owning Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) And Wondering If The 24% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Exxon: Expect Additional Bearishness – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Like Dividends? Take a Look at Exxon Stock – Investorplace.com” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Selling Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.