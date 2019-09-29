Trust Asset Management Position in Williams Cos Del (WMB) Lowered by $26.74 Million as Stock Declined; Kings Point Capital Management Position in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Has Trimmed by $3.89 Million

Kings Point Capital Management decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 50.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kings Point Capital Management sold 45,783 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 45,283 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.89 million, down from 91,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kings Point Capital Management who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $92.4. About 2.49 million shares traded or 27.28% up from the average. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 25/04/2018 – ICE Benchmark Administration Publishes Report Outlining Evolution of ICE LIBOR and Transition to the Waterfall Methodology; 09/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange CEO Says Atlanta Has Become a Tech-Centric City (Video); 19/03/2018 – CBOE BYX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 29/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – DEAL FOR FOR $685 MLN IN CASH; 18/04/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND OFFICIAL SAYS MARKETS SHOULD BEGIN SWITCH FROM LIBOR TO REFORMED SONIA INTEREST RATE BENCHMARK; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ PSX DECLARES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s: Market volatility boosts US exchange operators’ first quarter resulting in strong earnings; 14/03/2018 – U.S. regulator approves pilot program to cut exchange fees, rebates; 03/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE APRIL BRENT ADV UP 5% Y/Y; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Reports March and First Quarter 2018 Statistics, Including Record Futures Average Daily Volume and

Trust Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 68.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Asset Management Llc sold 955,157 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 431,700 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.11M, down from 1.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $24.2. About 4.89 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WMB COO: CO. SEES A LOT OF OPPORTUNITIES IN THE GULF OF MEXICO; 17/04/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners Analyst Day Set for May 17; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO: FERC TAX POLICY TO BE DISCUSSED AT ANALYST DAY; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q EPS 18c; 16/03/2018 – Williams and Williams Partners Statement on FERC Income Tax Policy Revision; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO MIKE DUNN COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – DEAL WAS APPROVED BY BOARDS OF BOTH GENERAL PARTNER OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS & WILLIAMS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Williams Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WMB); 23/03/2018 – U.S. natgas Henry Hub premium over Marcellus on track for 5-yr low; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s reviews Williams’ ratings for upgrade; affirms Williams Partners at Baa3, stable outlook

Analysts await Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, up 8.24% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.85 per share. ICE’s profit will be $515.58 million for 25.11 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.13% negative EPS growth.

Kings Point Capital Management, which manages about $547.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 13,070 shares to 34,155 shares, valued at $7.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waste Mgmt Inc (NYSE:WM) by 3,737 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,792 shares, and has risen its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (NYSE:CCI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold ICE shares while 236 reduced holdings.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.07 million activity. $273,275 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares were bought by CHAZEN STEPHEN I. 10,000 shares were bought by CHANDLER JOHN D, worth $232,396. Wilson Terrance Lane bought $94,400 worth of stock or 4,000 shares.

Analysts await The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.25 EPS, up 4.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.24 per share. WMB’s profit will be $303.01M for 24.20 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by The Williams Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

