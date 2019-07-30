Trust Asset Management Position in Williams Cos Del (WMB) Lifted by $21.49 Million; Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Valuation Rose While Generation Investment Management Llp Lowered Stake by $85.20 Million

Generation Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 15.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Generation Investment Management Llp sold 535,824 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.02 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $483.10 million, down from 3.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Generation Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $166.75. About 601,037 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP (+3.9%); 09/03/2018 – DSNA, ADP, THALES TESTING SITE DRONE-PROTECTION SYSTEM; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS INCREASED BY 0.8%; 15/03/2018 – FINAL DECISION ON AN EVENTUAL SELL-OFF OF ADP WILL BE TAKEN DURING THE SPRING — STATE SHAREHOLDING AGENCY; 11/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March Regional Employment Report (Table); 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 7.0%;; 14/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. Regional Employment Report (Table); 04/04/2018 – DOLLAR REMAINS LOWER VS YEN, EURO AFTER U.S. ADP PRIVATE PAYROLLS REPORT; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS, 46.1%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, INCREASED BY 19.7% IN FEBRUARY 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Now Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 16%-17%

Trust Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 123.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Asset Management Llc bought 767,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.39M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.83 million, up from 619,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $25.06. About 4.38 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has risen 1.69% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – DEAL WILL BE TAXABLE TO WILLIAMS PARTNERS UNITHOLDERS; 30/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS WILLIAMS COS. AT ‘BB+’; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Prices Private Debt Issuance; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s reviews Williams’ ratings for upgrade; affirms Williams Partners at Baa3, stable outlook; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO: POSSIBLY EXPANDING PROCESSING PLANT IN WYOMING FOR CHK; 20/04/2018 – DJ Williams Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WMB); 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: NORTHEAST PRODUCERS ARE FOCUSED ON LIQUID-RICH PLAYS; 12/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – TRANSCO HAS FILED APPLICATION WITH FERC SEEKING AUTHORIZATION FOR ITS SOUTHEASTERN TRAIL EXPANSION PROJECT; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Initiates Private Debt Issuance; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS & WILLIAMS: FERC POLICY EFFECT ON PROSPECTIVE BASIS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wetherby Asset Management Inc has invested 0.33% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Welch Grp Ltd Company reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 823,798 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Aperio Grp Inc Lc reported 0.29% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Somerset Trust reported 18,032 shares or 1.51% of all its holdings. Perigon Wealth Management Limited Liability Company has 0.5% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 13,209 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Co holds 0.53% or 10,242 shares. Missouri-based First Allied Advisory Services Inc has invested 0.19% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Of Oklahoma reported 4,394 shares stake. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc has 0.74% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Beach Inv Counsel Inc Pa holds 0.39% or 21,785 shares in its portfolio. Alesco Lc owns 1,488 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hilltop Incorporated accumulated 3,920 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Northstar Asset Management Limited Liability has 0.08% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Generation Investment Management Llp, which manages about $13.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 339,139 shares to 790,840 shares, valued at $927.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 28,311 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.28M shares, and has risen its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $7.76 million activity. Another trade for 1,614 shares valued at $236,629 was made by Black Maria on Friday, February 8. Another trade for 6,428 shares valued at $966,713 was sold by Ayala John. $256,567 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares were sold by Weinstein Donald. Politi Douglas W sold 6,035 shares worth $875,129.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on July, 31 before the open. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADP’s profit will be $491.81M for 36.89 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.16% negative EPS growth.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $273,275 activity.