Trust Asset Management Maintains Stake in Williams Cos Del (WMB); Shareholder Oakmont Partners Has Increased Nike (NKE) Holding

Oakmont Partners Llc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 56.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc bought 9,468 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 26,341 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.22 million, up from 16,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $88.69. About 3.25M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/04/2018 – NIKE’S DIVERSITY HEAD LEAVES AMID REVIEW OF CORPORATE CULTURE; 15/03/2018 – Nike’s Edwards, Once Seen as Possible CEO Successor, Is Leaving; 16/03/2018 – Nike Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Bill Ackman scores a quick $100 million profit on Nike in 6 months; 16/03/2018 – BREAKING: Second Nike executive, VP Jayme Martin, leaves in wake of workplace complaints; Nike brand president exited company yesterday – Dow Jones; 02/04/2018 – Nike also saw strong growth in its Jordan brand, sportswear and running divisions; 07/05/2018 – BNP Paribas Netherland Adds Worldpay, Exits Nike: 13F; 23/05/2018 – NKE: BREAKING: @NFL owners have approved a new 10-year merchandise partnership between @Nike and @Fanatics; 22/03/2018 – Nike Earnings: I Have Good News & Bad News — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – Nike’s vice president of footwear quits

Trust Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 123.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Asset Management Llc bought 767,373 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 1.39 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.83 million, up from 619,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $24.12. About 4.90 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: PACT TO BUY ALL PUBLIC EQUITY OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS; 17/05/2018 – Williams Will Acquire All of the 256.0 Million Public Outstanding Units of Williams Partners; 20/04/2018 – DJ Williams Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WMB); 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Initiates Private Debt Issuance; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Initiates Private Debt Issuance; 16/03/2018 – Williams and Williams Partners Statement on FERC Income Tax Policy Revision; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CFO JOHN CHANDLER COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 17/05/2018 – Williams to buy rest of Williams Partners in $10.5 bln deal; 16/03/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners Issue Statement on FERC Income Tax Policy Revision; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q EPS 18c

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41M and $502.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 4,688 shares to 4,013 shares, valued at $1.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (RWO) by 11,289 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,078 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Andra Ap has 0.22% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 87,800 shares. Paragon Capital Limited Liability has invested 5.04% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Chevy Chase Trust Hldg Incorporated reported 0.62% stake. Massachusetts Fincl Serv Ma invested 0.38% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Moreover, First Foundation Advsr has 0.1% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 19,103 shares. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Inc holds 46,000 shares. Savings Bank Pictet Cie (Asia) has 7.04% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Seatown Pte stated it has 1.22% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Papp L Roy & Assocs holds 75,833 shares or 1.15% of its portfolio. 818 are owned by Winch Advisory Service Limited Liability. Dorsey Whitney Co Limited Liability Company reported 0.09% stake. Citizens And Northern holds 1.71% or 36,356 shares. Moreover, Highland Cap LP has 0.08% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 375,459 are owned by Huntington Retail Bank. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd invested in 0.12% or 164,958 shares.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nike to offer kids subscription service – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nike: Run With A Winner – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should We Worry About NIKE, Inc.’s (NYSE:NKE) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Nike Stock Looks Compelling Amid Its Recent Weakness – Investorplace.com” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nike: Absurd $100 Price Target – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Capital Equity Rech Inc holds 0.02% or 143,486 shares in its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management has invested 0.09% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Moreover, Beach Investment Counsel Inc Pa has 0.11% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 34,140 shares. Moreover, Stephens Ar has 0.09% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 136,950 shares. Wespac Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.17% or 8,406 shares. Fernwood Invest Mngmt Ltd has 0.48% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 31,318 shares. Everett Harris Ca accumulated 0.02% or 20,281 shares. Axa holds 0% or 34,370 shares in its portfolio. Css Limited Liability Il holds 0.01% or 6,193 shares. Neville Rodie And Shaw reported 33,626 shares. Salem Inv Counselors Inc accumulated 1,359 shares. Norinchukin Commercial Bank The has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca owns 0.03% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 13,410 shares. Legal & General Grp Public Limited Com has 8.18 million shares. Da Davidson reported 74,129 shares.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.07 million activity. CHAZEN STEPHEN I bought $273,275 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. The insider Wilson Terrance Lane bought 4,000 shares worth $94,400. 10,000 shares were bought by ARMSTRONG ALAN S, worth $234,653.

More important recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Gold Prices Hold the High Ground Despite Return of Risk Appetite – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Weekly CFO Buys Highlight – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Insiders Buying The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) was released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Williams CEO to Present at 2019 Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference – Business Wire” with publication date: August 28, 2019.