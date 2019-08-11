Trust Asset Management Increases Stake in Williams Cos Del (WMB); As Neenah Ppaper (NP) Market Valuation Declined, Confluence Investment Management Has Increased by $638,784 Its Holding

Trust Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 123.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Asset Management Llc bought 767,373 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 1.39 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.83M, up from 619,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $23.99. About 7.34M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WMB SAYS TEXAS PIPE TO BE 500 MILES LONG, TO SERVE LNG MARKET; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO SAYS CO. EVALUATING $20 BILLION WORTH OF PROJECTS; 23/04/2018 – Williams Partners Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – NEGOTIATED RATES WILL MAKE UP ABOUT 50 PERCENT OF TRANSCO’S REVENUE BY YEAR-END AND WOULD NOT BE IMPACTED BY RULING; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms The Williams Companies, Inc. at ‘BB+’; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – GULFSTREAM NATURAL GAS SYSTEM’S RATES WITH CUSTOMERS, WHICH ARE ALL NEGOTIATED RATES, WOULD NOT BE IMPACTED BY RULING; 17/05/2018 – Williams Announces Agreement to Acquire All Public Equity of Williams Partners LP; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TO BUY WILLIAMS PARTNERS; TRANSACTION VALUED AT $10.5B; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – FERC’S REVISED POLICY WILL ONLY IMPACT COST OF SERVICE RATE CALCULATIONS ON A PROSPECTIVE BASIS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – WILLIAMS PARTNERS CONFLICTS COMMITTEE APPROVED DEAL

Confluence Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Neenah Ppaper Inc (NP) by 15.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Investment Management Llc bought 9,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.25% . The institutional investor held 72,832 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.69 million, up from 62,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Neenah Ppaper Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $67.45. About 89,899 shares traded or 7.86% up from the average. Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) has declined 25.20% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.20% the S&P500. Some Historical NP News: 16/04/2018 – Royce Special Equity Exits Neenah, Cuts CSS Industries; 09/05/2018 – Neenah 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 20/04/2018 – DJ Neenah Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NP)

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About The Williams Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:WMB) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Take Note, Williams’ Financials Are Improving – Seeking Alpha” published on July 14, 2019, Fool.com published: “This High-Yield Dividend Stock Just Keeps Getting Better – Motley Fool” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Better Buy: Kinder Morgan vs. Williams Companies – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should The Williams Companies, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:WMB) Weak Investment Returns Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Essex Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested 0% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Reaves W H And Co reported 1.67% stake. Massachusetts-based Bollard Group Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Nuveen Asset Lc holds 0.19% or 1.21M shares. Whittier Company Of Nevada Inc invested in 1,587 shares or 0% of the stock. Tarbox Family Office, a California-based fund reported 496 shares. Andra Ap has invested 0.04% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Salient Lc invested in 12.58 million shares or 8.44% of the stock. Macquarie Grp accumulated 4.28M shares or 0.21% of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Ltd invested 0.04% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Duff Phelps Investment Management, a Illinois-based fund reported 3.30 million shares. 30.15 million were accumulated by Franklin. Fca Tx accumulated 0.55% or 49,110 shares. E&G Advsr Limited Partnership accumulated 18,204 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Fort Limited Partnership stated it has 218 shares.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.07 million activity. CHANDLER JOHN D bought 10,000 shares worth $232,396. $234,653 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares were bought by ARMSTRONG ALAN S. On Thursday, August 8 Wilson Terrance Lane bought $94,400 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 4,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.58, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold NP shares while 48 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 14.21 million shares or 4.63% less from 14.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0.02% or 6,300 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 61,146 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP). Ftb Advisors reported 0% stake. 980 were reported by Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio. Suntrust Banks stated it has 3,774 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Comerica Bancorporation has 0.01% invested in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP). Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 0% of its portfolio in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) for 689 shares. Voya Management Ltd Liability Com reported 6,845 shares. Cs Mckee Lp reported 0.07% in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP). Sit Inv Associate reported 0% in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP). First Mercantile Communications accumulated 0.07% or 4,517 shares. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda reported 2,739 shares stake. Captrust Advisors owns 0% invested in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) for 68 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt invested in 0% or 481 shares.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $66,918 activity.

Confluence Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.30 billion and $5.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Luxoft Holding Inc (NYSE:LXFT) by 5,310 shares to 102,875 shares, valued at $6.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Long (CLY) by 122,582 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,098 shares, and cut its stake in Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (NYSE:MLM).