Trust Asset Management Increases Stake in Williams Cos Del (WMB); As Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Valuation Rose, Associated Banc-Corp Decreased Its Stake

Trust Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 123.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Asset Management Llc bought 767,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.39M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.83 million, up from 619,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $28.75. About 1.71M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has risen 1.69% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – Williams Says Deal Immediately Accretive to Cash Available for Dividends for It; 15/03/2018 – U.S. takes more time to decide on New York denial for Constitution natgas pipe; 30/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS WILLIAMS COS. AT ‘BB+’; 17/04/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners Analyst Day Set for May 17; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SEES 2019 ADJ EBITDA $4.85B-$5.15B; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – DEAL WAS APPROVED BY BOARDS OF BOTH GENERAL PARTNER OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS & WILLIAMS; 27/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC WMB.N : BERNSTEIN CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – WILLIAMS WILL ACQUIRE ALL OF 256.0 MLN PUBLIC OUTSTANDING UNITS OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Williams Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WMB); 15/03/2018 – WILLIAMS: STILL ASSESSING FULL IMPACT OF FERC ANNOUNCEMENTS

Associated Banc-Corp decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 3.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Associated Banc-Corp sold 4,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 126,094 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.64M, down from 130,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Associated Banc-Corp who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $73.29. About 941,730 shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 07/03/2018 – Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase – Effective 2nd Quarter 2018; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RAISES QTRLY DIVIDEND TO 42C/SHR VS 40C; 16/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: 1Q Worldwide Pricing Improved Sequentially From 4Q; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid emerging market demand; 27/03/2018 – Colgate Mattress Named 2018 JPMA Innovation Award Winner; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – DECLARED INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 11 RUPEES PER SHARE; 27/04/2018 – Colgate Blames Sluggish Emerging-Market Sales for Tough Quarter; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA INTERIM DIV/SHR 11 RUPEES; 04/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: Jakobsen, Currently Corporate Controller, to Succeed Dennis Hickey as CFO

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $273,275 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Riverhead Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 18,100 shares. First Hawaiian Savings Bank holds 6,121 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt holds 0.09% or 5.15M shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability accumulated 285,768 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Essex Inv Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 680 shares. Kazazian Asset Ltd Llc invested 0.42% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Freestone Cap Ltd Liability Corp has 0.28% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Allstate Corporation invested 0.13% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Hallmark Management Incorporated invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Walnut Private Equity Partners Ltd Com holds 4.66% or 217,552 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP invested in 0.05% or 4.39M shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 674 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Catalyst Capital Ltd Liability holds 545,996 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cohen Mgmt owns 20,000 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Grp One Trading Ltd Partnership invested in 3,377 shares. Gabelli Funds invested in 30,250 shares. Lvm Capital Mi accumulated 3,200 shares. Lakeview Prns Lc owns 0.32% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 7,657 shares. Rowland & Invest Counsel Adv has invested 0% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Duncker Streett And has 0.41% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 25,654 shares. 513,616 were accumulated by First Trust Advisors Ltd Partnership. 10,616 are held by Chesley Taft & Associates Limited Liability Company. Pggm Invs holds 426,900 shares. Hengehold Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Maryland-based Wagner Bowman has invested 0.34% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Wolverine Asset Mgmt Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 10,735 shares. Dodge Cox accumulated 0% or 14,000 shares. Trillium Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL).

Associated Banc-Corp, which manages about $1.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 22,107 shares to 440,752 shares, valued at $16.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Worldpay Inc by 20,197 shares in the quarter, for a total of 153,242 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.72 EPS, down 6.49% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.77 per share. CL’s profit will be $621.35M for 25.45 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.46% EPS growth.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $372,590 activity.