Trust Asset Management Holds Holding in Williams Cos Del (WMB); Montrusco Bolton Investments Lowered Its Telus (TU) Holding by $21.83 Million

Trust Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 123.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Asset Management Llc bought 767,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.39 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.83 million, up from 619,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $28.39. About 2.72M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has risen 1.69% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 23/04/2018 – Williams Partners Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Places Williams Companies on Rating Watch Positive; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s reviews Williams’ ratings for upgrade; affirms Williams Partners at Baa3, stable outlook; 20/04/2018 – DJ Williams Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WMB); 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: DEAL ACCRETIVE TO CASH AVAILABLE FOR DIV FOR WILLIAMS; 15/03/2018 – WILLIAMS: STILL ASSESSING FULL IMPACT OF FERC ANNOUNCEMENTS; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TO UPDATE INVESTORS ON CO. PLAN AT ANALYST DAY MAY 17; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos: 2018 Guidance Remains Unchanged; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: PACT TO BUY ALL PUBLIC EQUITY OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q EPS 18c

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc decreased its stake in Telus Corp (TU) by 28.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc sold 606,451 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.50M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.07M, down from 2.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc who had been investing in Telus Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $37.32. About 385,191 shares traded. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has risen 2.58% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.85% the S&P500. Some Historical TU News: 05/04/2018 – TELUS launches Boost Wi-Fi to increase wireless internet speed and coverage at home; 10/05/2018 – TELUS announces election of directors; 10/05/2018 – Telus 1Q Net C$412M; 23/05/2018 – TELUS innovation takes on a major technical challenge to provide the Lower North Shore region with ultra-high-speed internet and mobile services; 23/05/2018 – TELUS innovation takes on a major technical challenge to provide the Lower North Shore region with ultra-high-speed internet an; 10/04/2018 – TELUS CORP T.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$52 FROM C$51; 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Adds Telus, Cuts J&J; 08/03/2018 – Mojio accelerates connected car roll-outs with additional Series B funding from lris Capital and TELUS Ventures; 27/04/2018 – TELUS partners with Neil Squire Society to increase the accessibility of smartphones and touchscreen devices; 08/03/2018 Mojio accelerates connected car roll-outs with additional Series B funding from Iris Capital and TELUS Ventures

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc, which manages about $6.00B and $1.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Linde Plc by 19,587 shares to 112,276 shares, valued at $19.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2,877 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,484 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Analysts await TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, down 1.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.54 per share. TU’s profit will be $318.87M for 17.60 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by TELUS Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.36% negative EPS growth.

