Trust Asset Management Holds Holding in Williams Cos Del (WMB); Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust Lowered Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $936.00 Million

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust sold 8.00 million shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 8.00M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $943.52 million, down from 16.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $137.85. About 24.20M shares traded or 2.06% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 24/04/2018 – Declaration Networks Group and Microsoft announce agreement to deliver broadband internet to rural communities in Virginia and Maryland; 16/05/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Names McMaster University Research Chair in Nuclear Safety Analysis John Luxat to Advisory Board; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft announced a major reorganization Thursday, establishing two main divisions focused on experiences and devices and cloud and AI platforms; 26/04/2018 – Reputation.com Further Expands European Growth; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aaa underlying; Aa1 enhanced to Bellevue S.D. 405 (King County), WA’s GO bonds; 25/04/2018 – LiveU and Griiip Team Up to Create Dynamic Cost-Effective Live Broadcasting for Entry-Level Formula Motorsports; 25/04/2018 – Exabeam Recognized as 2018 Bay Area Best Place to Work; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET, MICROSOFT EXTENDING THEIR CHINA CLOUD SERVICES PACT; 22/03/2018 – Databricks Delivers Microsoft Azure Databricks Addressing Customer Demand; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY WINDOWS OEM REVENUE INCREASED 4% (UP 4% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) DRIVEN BY OEM PRO REVENUE GROWTH OF 11%

Trust Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 123.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Asset Management Llc bought 767,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.39M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.83M, up from 619,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $28.82. About 4.89M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has risen 1.69% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: DEAL ACCRETIVE TO CASH AVAILABLE FOR DIV FOR WILLIAMS; 03/05/2018 – WMB: PERMIAN GAS SUPPLY HELPING SPUR INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENTS; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO: POSSIBLY EXPANDING PROCESSING PLANT IN WYOMING FOR CHK; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SEES 2019 ADJ EBITDA $4.85B-$5.15B; 17/04/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners Analyst Day Set for May 17; 17/05/2018 – Williams: Merger Is Expected to Close in the Fall of 2018 Subject to Standard Closing Conditions; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: NORTHEAST PRODUCERS ARE FOCUSED ON LIQUID-RICH PLAYS; 17/05/2018 – WMB SAYS WORKING ON PIPELINE IN 2020 FROM WAHA TO KATY, TX; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS FERC’S TAX CHANGE PLAN ‘NOT COMPLETELY CLEAR’; 12/04/2018 – Williams Partners Seeks FERC Approval for Southeastern Trail Expansion Project to Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Mid

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Gold Prices Slip Below $1,400 Ahead of Speeches by Fed Officials – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Williams Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Williams Companies Targets Sustainability – Seeking Alpha” on January 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Raymond James: New JV Deal Creates Streamlining Opportunities For Williams Companies – Benzinga” with publication date: March 19, 2019.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $273,275 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Toronto Dominion Bancshares has 0.04% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). 63,900 are owned by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys. Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Board has 0% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 1,810 shares. Cohen And Steers Inc has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Qs Invsts Ltd Co invested in 135,364 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.17% or 72,810 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc holds 119,595 shares. Moreover, Chevy Chase Holdg Inc has 0.12% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 1.01 million shares. Profund Ltd Llc holds 44,774 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 15,341 were reported by Strs Ohio. Shell Asset Management Company stated it has 68,057 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Moors & Cabot Inc stated it has 0.91% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Northeast Consultants Inc reported 0.09% stake. Signaturefd Lc stated it has 13,966 shares. Capital Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Co reported 66,512 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock Inc holds 2.63% or 498.90 million shares in its portfolio. 10 invested 2.95% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wills Financial Gru owns 53,744 shares. The Florida-based Hyman Charles D has invested 2.79% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Corda Mgmt Ltd reported 10,832 shares. American Assets Invest Lc holds 2.36% or 124,100 shares in its portfolio. Eastern Comml Bank stated it has 1.88% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fairfield Bush invested in 6.18% or 157,950 shares. Becker Mgmt owns 665,010 shares or 2.91% of their US portfolio. Golub Group Ltd Liability stated it has 394,746 shares. Merian Glob Investors (Uk) has 1.35 million shares. Mirador Cap Partners LP has 0.88% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Private Wealth Advsrs reported 38,690 shares or 1.7% of all its holdings. 102,910 were reported by Roundview Ltd Limited Liability Company. Amg National Trust Bank & Trust has invested 0.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.