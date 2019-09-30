Trust Asset Management Holding in Buckeye Partners LP (BPL) Decreased by $7.04 Million; As Novartis Ag (NVS) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Cut Its Stake by $17.99 Million

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co decreased its stake in Novartis Ag (NVS) by 3.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co sold 197,729 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 5.95 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $543.16M, down from 6.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co who had been investing in Novartis Ag for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $87.01. About 878,558 shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 27/03/2018 – Novartis sells stake in consumer unit to GSK for $13bn; 09/04/2018 – AVEXIS INC – IN CASE OF TERMINATION OF DEAL, NOVARTIS WILL BE REQUIRED TO PAY TO CO A “REVERSE TERMINATION FEE” EQUAL TO $437 MLN – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS APPROVED GILENYA (FINGOLIMOD) TO TREAT RELAPSING MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS IN CHILDREN & ADOLESCENTS AGE 10 YRS & OLDER; 17/04/2018 – NOVARTIS SAYS LIBERTY MET ALL PRIMARY & SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 09/05/2018 – Novartis Says Contract With Company Linked To Trump’s Lawyer Has Ended — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS FIRM MADE MISTAKES RECENTLY AND WORLD RIGHTLY EXPECTS MORE FROM A LEADING HEALTHCARE COMPANY; 18/04/2018 – SANDOZ – CO AND PEAR WILL WORK TO BRING RESET TO PATIENTS WITH SUBSTANCE USE DISORDER AND, IF CLEARED BY FDA, RESET-O TO PATIENTS WITH OPIOID USE DISORDER; 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG – APPOINTS JOHN TSAI HEAD OF GLOBAL DRUG DEVELOPMENT AND CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER; 24/05/2018 – GENMAB GEN.CO – SAFETY PROFILE OBSERVED IN THIS STUDY WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT OBSERVED IN OTHER TRIALS OF OFATUMUMAB AND NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS WERE OBSERVED; 27/03/2018 – GSK Buys Novartis’s Stake in Health-Care Unit for $13 Billion — 4th Update

Trust Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Buckeye Partners LP (BPL) by 63.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Asset Management Llc sold 171,631 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.57% . The institutional investor held 98,656 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.05M, down from 270,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Buckeye Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.33 billion market cap company. It closed at $41.09 lastly. It is down 21.27% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BPL News: 05/04/2018 – BUCKEYE REPORTS ~$80M EXPANSION OF CHICAGO COMPLEX; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Investors Service Has Affirmed Ratings Of 4 Notes Issued By Bpl Mortgages S.R.L. (SME 2014); 06/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS – BELIEVES Bl-DIRECTIONAL SERVICE ALONG ALTOONA TO PITTSBURGH SECTION WILL NOT MATERIALLY IMPACT ORIGINAL PROJECT COSTS/TIMELINE; 12/04/2018 – BPL Global Becomes Connected Energy at 37th PLMA Conference; 05/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – ANNOUNCED AN APPROXIMATELY $80 MLN EXPANSION OF CHICAGO COMPLEX; 06/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS TO MOVE FORWARD WITH Bl-DIRECTIONAL LAUREL SERVICE; OPERATIONAL SOLUTION WILL ENHANCE MARKET COMPETITION; 23/04/2018 – DJ Buckeye Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BPL); 16/03/2018 – Buckeye Partners, L.P. Does Not Expect Material Impact From Recent FERC Income Tax Allowance Ruling; 04/05/2018 – Buckeye Partners 1Q EBITDA $261.7M; 04/05/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $261.7M, EST. $276.3M

Trust Asset Management Llc, which manages about $633.33M and $364.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 161,367 shares to 1.11M shares, valued at $325.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold BPL shares while 70 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 112.71 million shares or 8.31% more from 104.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ftb Advsr accumulated 1,500 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holding holds 0% or 129,000 shares in its portfolio. 13,360 are held by Group One Trading Ltd Partnership. Moreover, Kellner Cap Limited Liability has 0.75% invested in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) for 40,600 shares. Chickasaw Limited Liability Com reported 3.94M shares. Jefferies Group Inc Lc has 0.03% invested in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Estabrook Management holds 700 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Of Vermont owns 514 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Endurance Wealth Mgmt Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Hm Payson & Communication has invested 0% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Apollo Mngmt Holding LP has 0.06% invested in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Wealthtrust Axiom Lc holds 0.1% or 6,835 shares in its portfolio. Focused Wealth Mgmt owns 425 shares. Indexiq Advsrs Limited Co holds 0.42% or 329,969 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Financial reported 72,686 shares.

More notable recent Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Settlement may allow Midwest refiners to transfer fuel eastward – Pittsburgh Business Times” on August 09, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Where Will Buckeye Partners Be in 1 Year? – Motley Fool” published on June 06, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Announces Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Buckeye Partners, LP (BPL) – PRNewswire” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Buckeye Partners L.P. vs. NuStar Energy – Motley Fool” published on October 23, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Buckeye Partners, L.P. Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 08, 2019.

Analysts await Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.57 per share. BPL’s profit will be $95.44 million for 16.57 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by Buckeye Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.90% EPS growth.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, which manages about $12.77 billion and $15.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 13,667 shares to 297,098 shares, valued at $12.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 519,232 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.71 million shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

More notable recent Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Here’s Why Dova Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Rocketing Higher Today – Motley Fool” on September 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Novartis to spin off Alcon unit April 9 – Seeking Alpha” published on March 22, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Former Intarcia, Novartis exec to head Flagship’s new ‘gene-tuning’ startup – Boston Business Journal” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “European advisory groups backs expanded use of Lucentis – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Novartis Looks Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.