Trust Asset Management Has Upped Stake in Williams Cos Del (WMB) by $21.49 Million; As Morgan Stanley (MS) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Insight 2811 Has Increased Holding

Trust Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 123.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Asset Management Llc bought 767,373 shares as the company's stock rose 2.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.39 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.83 million, up from 619,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $28.85. About 3.81 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has risen 1.69% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.74% the S&P500.

Insight 2811 Inc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 100.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Insight 2811 Inc bought 7,983 shares as the company's stock rose 6.58% with the market. The hedge fund held 15,961 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $674,000, up from 7,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Insight 2811 Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $44.87. About 8.98M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 20.50% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blb&B Lc invested in 0.03% or 5,335 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 34,068 shares. North Star Investment Mgmt reported 1,560 shares. First Bankshares has 0.04% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Hap Trading invested in 10,628 shares. Moreover, Conning Inc has 0.03% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 25,814 shares. Captrust Financial Advsr holds 0.04% or 22,623 shares in its portfolio. 10,520 are held by Beaumont Financial Prtn Limited Liability Company. Nelson Roberts Invest Ltd Llc owns 38 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 1.35M shares. 434,449 are held by Boston. Lifeplan Finance Grp Inc stated it has 0% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Trustmark Natl Bank Trust Department has invested 0% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Sei, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 470,321 shares. Compton Mngmt Ri reported 47,290 shares or 0.87% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Jobs Day, Tesla Deliveries And Dazzling Dividends – Seeking Alpha” on June 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Lee Enterprises Announces Board and Corporate Governance Enhancements – GlobeNewswire” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Morgan Stanley Cuts Transports Price Targets, Says “Second-Derivative Trade” Is On – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 12, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Morgan Stanley (MS) Boosts Share Buyback Authorization to $6B (from $4.7B); Plans to Raises Quarterly Dividend 16.67% – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $273,275 activity.

Should You Worry About The Williams Companies, Inc.'s (NYSE:WMB) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance" published on May 22, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com's news article titled: "Williams Completes Formation of US$3.8 Billion Strategic Joint Venture Partnership with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board in the Marcellus/Utica Basins – Business Wire" with publication date: June 17, 2019.