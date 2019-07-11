Trust Asset Management Has Upped Its Williams Cos Del (WMB) Position; Shareholder First Interstate Bank Has Lifted Union Pacific (UNP) Holding

Trust Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 123.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Asset Management Llc bought 767,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.39M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.83 million, up from 619,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $28.82. About 5.82M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has risen 1.69% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES – DEAL EXTENDS PERIOD FOR WHICH CO IS NOT EXPECTED TO BE A CASH TAXPAYER THROUGH 2024 AND PROVIDES MODEST G&A SAVINGS; 17/05/2018 – Williams Transaction Valued at $10.5B; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS ETHANE RECOVERY WILL INCREASE IN 12 TO 15 MONTHS; 17/05/2018 – Williams resubmits Northeast Supply natgas pipeline permit with N.Y; 23/04/2018 – Williams Partners Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution; 17/05/2018 – WMB SAYS WORKING ON PIPELINE IN 2020 FROM WAHA TO KATY, TX; 16/03/2018 – Williams Cos. CDS Tightens 11 Bps, Most in 14 Months; 17/05/2018 – Williams: Merger Is Expected to Close in the Fall of 2018 Subject to Standard Closing Conditions; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – WILLIAMS WILL ACQUIRE ALL OF 256.0 MLN PUBLIC OUTSTANDING UNITS OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS; 17/05/2018 – Williams: Deal Was Approved by the Boards of Directors of Both the General Partner of Williams Partners and Williams

First Interstate Bank increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 8.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Interstate Bank bought 3,379 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,030 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53M, up from 41,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Interstate Bank who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $169.57. About 1.39 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC DETAILS POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL ROLLOUT ON WEBSITE; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC Interstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO MISS 2019 TARGET OF 60% OPERATING RATIO; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 02:27 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 26/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN FULTON AND PEORIA COUNTIES, ILL; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 10:34 AM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES CARGO GAINS IN PLASTICS, INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT; 21/04/2018 – DJ Union Pacific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNP); 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: VALERO MARKETING AND SUPPLY COMPANY AND VALERO RAIL PARTNERS, LLC V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $273,275 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Mngmt reported 68,057 shares. Salem Invest Counselors Inc stated it has 1,359 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hallmark Incorporated has 9,873 shares. Blume Management Inc holds 1,225 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ent Corp holds 1,124 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Yorktown & Rech Incorporated accumulated 40,000 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated owns 1,500 shares. Community Commercial Bank Na reported 0% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Bourgeon Limited Com holds 0.97% or 57,480 shares. Roanoke Asset Mngmt Ny holds 108,353 shares or 1.45% of its portfolio. Advisors Asset Management invested in 879,160 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Destination Wealth Mgmt reported 0.01% stake. Advisory Research Incorporated has 1.96% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 3.53 million shares. Adirondack Trust has invested 0.05% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Farmers Merchants Invs holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 49,277 shares.

