Trust Asset Management Has Upped Its Williams Cos Del (WMB) Holding by $21.49 Million; Shares Declined; Regal Investment Advisors Position in American Elec Pwr Co (Call) (AEP) Has Trimmed as Stock Price Rose

Trust Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 123.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Asset Management Llc bought 767,373 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 1.39 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.83 million, up from 619,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $24.03. About 10.12M shares traded or 33.71% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/04/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners Analyst Day Set for May 17; 17/05/2018 – Williams to buy rest of Williams Partners in $10.5 bln deal; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: NORTHEAST PRODUCERS ARE FOCUSED ON LIQUID-RICH PLAYS; 17/05/2018 – WMB CEO: GAS-FIRED POWER PLANTS ARE NEEDED WITH MORE RENEWABLES; 17/05/2018 – WMB SAYS WORKING ON PIPELINE IN 2020 FROM WAHA TO KATY, TX; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT $10.5B; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER SOME CONDITIONS, THE WILLIAMS COMPANIES MAY BE REQUIRED TO EITHER PAY CO A FEE OF UPTO $410 MLN; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS LOOKING AT OPPORTUNITIES TO FURTHER CONSOLIDATE; 17/05/2018 – Williams resubmits Northeast Supply natgas pipeline permit with N.Y; 17/05/2018 – WMB CEO: ROLL-UP WILL OPEN CO. UP TO A BIGGER INVESTOR GROUP

Regal Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (Call) (AEP) by 98.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regal Investment Advisors Llc sold 62,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 700 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59,000, down from 62,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regal Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $89.51. About 2.69 million shares traded or 24.25% up from the average. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 16/05/2018 – American Electric Power Co. May Face Pressure, Industry Falls; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power Sees 2018 EPS $3.71-EPS $3.91; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Profit Falls 23%; 16/05/2018 – LOUISIANA PSC POSTPONES VOTE ON AEP’S $4.5 BILLION WIND CATCHER; 25/04/2018 – Spark Energy to take initial bids; 08/05/2018 – Arkansas Public Service Commission Approves Wind Catcher Project; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Indiana Michigan Power to A3, outlook revised to stable; 14/05/2018 – American Electric Power: Smoak Has Been Serving as Interim Pres, Chief Operating Officer for SWEPCO; 26/03/2018 – AEP Names McManus Senior Vice President, Environmental Services; 16/04/2018 – SWEPCO Announces Louisiana Settlement Supporting Wind Catcher Energy Connection

Since May 20, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $744,971 activity. 10,000 shares valued at $273,275 were bought by CHAZEN STEPHEN I on Monday, May 20.

Analysts await American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 3.20% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.25 per share. AEP’s profit will be $599.97M for 18.49 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by American Electric Power Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.00% EPS growth.

