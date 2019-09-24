Trust Asset Management Has Trimmed Stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) by $1.24 Million as Share Value Rose; Broad Run Investment Management Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS) Raised by $11.51 Million

Trust Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) by 20.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Asset Management Llc sold 51,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.62% . The institutional investor held 197,414 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.81 million, down from 248,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Plains All Amern Pipeline L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $21.24. About 2.10M shares traded. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 3.10% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500.

Broad Run Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 37.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broad Run Investment Management Llc bought 82,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 304,811 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.56M, up from 222,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broad Run Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $131.97. About 9.12 million shares traded or 5.13% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/05/2018 – FOX – EXPECTS TO BE IN THE POSITION TO REQUEST SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL FOR DISNEY TRANSACTION AND CREATION OF NEW FOX THIS SUMMER-LACHLAN MURDOCH; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro Named Pres of ESPN and Co-Chair, Disney Media Networks; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SPEAKS AT SHANGHAI DISNEYLAND; 11/05/2018 – Daily Democrat: Somersworth’s Rob Memmolo learns the `Disney way’; 02/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney conjures unmagical fixes for overcrowded parks; 25/04/2018 – Breakingviews: Investors Bet That Fox and Disney Will Toss Financial Sense Aside; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – QTRLY LOWER OPERATING INCOME IN CABLE NETWORKS PRIMARILY DUE TO A LOSS AT BAMTECH AND DECREASES AT FREEFORM AND ESPN; 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight it out for 21st Century Fox assets; 14/03/2018 – Disney Promotes 2 Executives in Possible CEO Bake-Off (Correct); 17/05/2018 – Disney Cruise Line Debuts Diverse Lineup of Itineraries and Home Ports for Fall 2019

Cohen Mgmt holds 96,937 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Franklin Resource holds 0.14% or 10.83M shares in its portfolio.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $188.94 million activity.

Trust Asset Management Llc, which manages about $633.33M and $364.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 161,367 shares to 1.11M shares, valued at $325.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.43 per share. PAA’s profit will be $312.80M for 12.35 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.82% negative EPS growth.

Personal Capital Advisors Corp has invested 0.62% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Royal Natl Bank Of Canada owns 9.54 million shares.

Broad Run Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.52B and $2.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 121,701 shares to 4.71M shares, valued at $225.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL) by 9,149 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 187,728 shares, and cut its stake in Sba Communications Corp.