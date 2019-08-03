Trust Asset Management Has Lifted Its Stake in Williams Cos Del (WMB) by $21.49 Million as Valuation Declined; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holding Maintained by Uss Investment Management Ltd

Trust Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 123.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Asset Management Llc bought 767,373 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 1.39 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.83M, up from 619,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $25.01. About 11.60 million shares traded or 60.80% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 09/03/2018 – Williams Co’s PE partners in Caiman Energy Il seek to cash out; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS LOOKING AT OPPORTUNITIES TO FURTHER CONSOLIDATE; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Initiates Private Debt Issuance; 17/05/2018 – Williams Says Deal Immediately Accretive to Cash Available for Dividends for It; 23/04/2018 – Williams Partners Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Initiates Private Debt Issuance; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC -DEAL IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH AVAILABLE FOR DIVIDENDS FOR WILLIAMS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS, WILLIAMS DEAL INCL UP TO $410M; 10/05/2018 – Williams Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 16/03/2018 – Williams Cos. CDS Tightens 11 Bps, Most in 14 Months

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 10.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd bought 216,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 2.37 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $433.11 million, up from 2.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $419.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.81% or $4.65 during the last trading session, reaching $161. About 26.72M shares traded or 28.51% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q-End Annual Active Consumers on China Retail Marketplaces 552M; 16/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 107 MLN VS LOSS RMB 207.6 MLN; 29/05/2018 – ZTO to Hold Conference Call on May 29, 2018 to Discuss Strategic Investment by Alibaba and Cainiao; 25/04/2018 – MAERSK CEO UNCONCERNED AMAZON, ALIBABA TO DISRUPT BOX SHIPPING; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS NO LONGER SHORT ON ALIBABA – CNBC; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS HAS NO POSITION ON CATERPILLAR RIGHT NOW – CNBC; 26/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE GROUP – lK HEALTHCARE INVESTMENT LIMITED WILL ACQUIRE CO FOR CASH CONSIDERATION OF $41.20 PER CLASS A SHARE OR CLASS C SHARE OF CO; 12/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd. On Continuing Connected Transaction; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest additional $2bn in Lazada, replaces CEO; 10/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL IS NEARING A $10 BILLION EQUITY RAISE – CNBC, CITING

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 770,172 shares to 1.97M shares, valued at $98.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (NYSE:ITUB) by 500,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.13M shares, and cut its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $273,275 activity.