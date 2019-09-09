Trust Asset Management Has Increased Position in Williams Cos Del (WMB); Unisys (UIS) Shareholder Phocas Financial Boosted Stake

Phocas Financial Corp increased its stake in Unisys Corporation (UIS) by 28.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp bought 155,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.82% . The institutional investor held 701,712 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19 million, up from 546,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Unisys Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $368.19M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $7.11. About 828,457 shares traded. Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) has declined 2.44% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical UIS News: 03/05/2018 – Nexa Resources Selects Unisys to Drive Company’s Digital Transformation; 23/05/2018 – Taiwan Bank Customers Ready to Embrace Artificial Intelligence and Automation in Digital Banking – Unisys Banking Insights Surv; 09/05/2018 – TABLE-Nihon Unisys 8056.T -2017/18 parent results; 13/03/2018 – Astadia Publishes AWS Performance Benchmark Guide for Moving UNISYS Enterprise Applications to AWS; 01/05/2018 – Unisys 1Q Rev $708.4M; 09/05/2018 – NIHON UNISYS 8056.T 2017/18 GROUP NET PROFIT 11.95 BLN YEN (+16.4 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 12.50 BLN YEN (+4.6 %); 01/05/2018 – Unisys 1Q Net $40.6M; 13/03/2018 – Unisys Names Regina Paolillo to Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – Unisys: U.S. Customs and Border Protection Awards Contract to Company; 28/03/2018 – Unisys Announces New Advanced Endpoint Protection Solution to Help Organizations Combat Today’s Rapidly Evolving Malware Threats

Trust Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 123.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Asset Management Llc bought 767,373 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 1.39 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.83M, up from 619,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $24.12. About 4.30M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – GULFSTREAM NATURAL GAS SYSTEM’S RATES WITH CUSTOMERS, WHICH ARE ALL NEGOTIATED RATES, WOULD NOT BE IMPACTED BY RULING; 16/03/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners See No Impact on Guidance for Dividends; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SEES 2019 ADJ EBITDA $4.85B-$5.15B; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES – DEAL EXTENDS PERIOD FOR WHICH CO IS NOT EXPECTED TO BE A CASH TAXPAYER THROUGH 2024 AND PROVIDES MODEST G&A SAVINGS; 16/03/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners Issue Statement on FERC Income Tax Policy Revision; 20/04/2018 – N.Y. denies water permit to Williams Northeast Supply pipeline; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS, WILLIAMS DEAL INCL UP TO $410M; 17/05/2018 – Williams resubmits Northeast Supply natgas pipeline permit with N.Y; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos: 2018 Guidance Remains Unchanged; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – FOLLOWING CONSUMMATION OF MERGER, WILLIAMS PARTNERS WILL BECOME A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF WILLIAMS

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01B and $994.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Welltower Inc by 5,931 shares to 19,903 shares, valued at $1.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Progenics Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:PGNX) by 551,957 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.15M shares, and cut its stake in Public Storage Inc (NYSE:PSA).

Investors sentiment is 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 21 investors sold UIS shares while 54 reduced holdings. only 33 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 59.91 million shares or 1.70% less from 60.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Financial Bank invested in 93,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0% in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) holds 0% of its portfolio in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) for 3,233 shares. Neuberger Berman Llc stated it has 0.02% in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Us Comml Bank De owns 0% invested in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) for 17 shares. State Bank Of Mellon, New York-based fund reported 748,427 shares. 535,756 are owned by Tiaa Cref Inv Management Lc. Hbk Limited Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Wellington Mgmt Llp accumulated 121,120 shares or 0% of the stock. Glenmede Na reported 294 shares. Moreover, Pinnacle Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 126,551 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Aqr Capital Limited Liability Company invested in 872,086 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Legal & General Gp Public Lc holds 120,666 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 27,505 shares.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.07 million activity. 10,000 The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares with value of $234,653 were bought by ARMSTRONG ALAN S. CHANDLER JOHN D bought 10,000 shares worth $232,396. The insider Wilson Terrance Lane bought 4,000 shares worth $94,400.

