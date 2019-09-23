Trust Asset Management Has Cut Stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) as Stock Value Rose; Stieven Capital Advisors LP Cut Synovus Finl (SNV) Stake by $3.71 Million; Stock Price Rose

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (SNV) by 21.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp sold 106,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The hedge fund held 388,363 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.59M, down from 494,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Synovus Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $36.11. About 3.46M shares traded or 141.42% up from the average. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500.

Trust Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) by 20.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Asset Management Llc sold 51,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.62% . The institutional investor held 197,414 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.81M, down from 248,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Plains All Amern Pipeline L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $21.5. About 5.41 million shares traded or 131.02% up from the average. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 3.10% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500.

Analysts await Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.43 per share. PAA’s profit will be $312.80M for 12.50 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.82% negative EPS growth.

Trust Asset Management Llc, which manages about $633.33 million and $364.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 161,367 shares to 1.11 million shares, valued at $325.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 25 investors sold PAA shares while 82 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 341.63 million shares or 4.73% more from 326.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Advisor Group Lc reported 34,666 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0.03% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 5.09 million shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Company invested in 1.08 million shares. Alphamark Advisors Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 2,050 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gru Limited Liability Com invested in 0.03% or 133,497 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker accumulated 13,390 shares or 0.09% of the stock. M&T Bank & Trust accumulated 50,289 shares. Gould Asset Mngmt Limited Co Ca has 0.16% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Utd Fire Grp Incorporated reported 0.05% stake. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability stated it has 0% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Narwhal Capital Mgmt holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 20,075 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Raymond James Financial Service Advisors reported 0.04% stake. Brookfield Asset holds 1.49% or 14.28M shares in its portfolio. Argyll Ltd Liability holds 0.27% or 42,230 shares.

Analysts await Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.01 EPS, up 6.32% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.95 per share. SNV’s profit will be $155.85M for 8.94 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Synovus Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.00% EPS growth.

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20 million and $559.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 17,300 shares to 233,835 shares, valued at $10.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.