Trust Asset Management Has Boosted Its Williams Cos Del (WMB) Position; Mayo Investment Advisers Stake in Hess Com (HES) Has Upped by $1.29 Million

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,786 are owned by Destination Wealth. Cibc World invested in 0.01% or 43,597 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 15,283 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Evercore Wealth Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 14,054 shares in its portfolio. Massmutual Fsb Adv has invested 0% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Blackrock reported 133.00 million shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. J Goldman Lp invested in 0.09% or 57,286 shares. Trust Company Of Oklahoma invested in 13,844 shares or 0% of the stock. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Massachusetts Services Co Ma reported 2.85M shares. First Republic Investment Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Cutter And Brokerage Inc reported 0.79% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Parametric Port Associates Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2.90M shares stake. Adirondack Trust owns 2,331 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards & reported 0% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.07 million activity. CHAZEN STEPHEN I bought $239,300 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. Wilson Terrance Lane bought $94,400 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on Thursday, August 8. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $234,653 was made by ARMSTRONG ALAN S on Wednesday, August 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HES shares while 128 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 247.57 million shares or 1.80% more from 243.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Tru Of Nevada holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 54,240 shares. First Tru Advisors LP accumulated 44,238 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As holds 0% or 42,527 shares. Dupont Capital Corporation reported 7,800 shares stake. Shell Asset Mgmt Co has invested 0.02% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Whittier Trust Communication accumulated 209,439 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdg reported 447,833 shares stake. Mitchell Gru reported 3.45% stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.07% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Jefferies Fincl Gru Inc reported 226,293 shares. Cannell Peter B & has 5,100 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Amalgamated Comml Bank stated it has 0.05% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 4.22 million shares. Westpac Banking Corp accumulated 109,855 shares.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $250,790 activity. $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) was bought by SCHRADER WILLIAM G. on Wednesday, March 6. HOLIDAY EDITH E had bought 442 shares worth $25,079. $25,079 worth of stock was bought by COLEMAN LEONARD S JR on Wednesday, March 6. $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) was bought by CHASE RODNEY F on Wednesday, March 6. MCMANUS DAVID also bought $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) shares. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $25,079 worth of stock or 442 shares.

Mayo Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $1.65B and $85.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 4,485 shares to 15,080 shares, valued at $2.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

