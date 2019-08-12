Trust Asset Management Has Boosted Its Position in Williams Cos Del (WMB) as Market Value Declined; Burns J W & Co Maintains Holding in Amazon (AMZN)

Burns J W & Co Inc increased its stake in Amazon (AMZN) by 7.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burns J W & Co Inc bought 306 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,542 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.09M, up from 4,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burns J W & Co Inc who had been investing in Amazon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $888.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $10.72 during the last trading session, reaching $1796.86. About 1.21 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – Amazon is aiming to give AWS customers an “easy button” to get into the same technology that underpins bitcoin; 05/03/2018 – Mexico’s Televisa hires new executive as part of content overhaul; 13/03/2018 – Amazon launches first debit card in Mexico e-commerce push; 14/05/2018 – Watch this rare Jeff Bezos interview on one of Amazon’s early failures; 11/04/2018 – Amazon and HP Earn Top Customer Experience Ratings in the Computer Industry, According to Temkin Group; 23/05/2018 – Amazon is opening “experience showrooms” in Lennar smart homes; 24/05/2018 – AMZN SAYS ‘UNLIKELY STRING OF EVENTS’ TRIGGERED DEVICE; 19/04/2018 – Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos writes a closely watched annual letter every year; 02/04/2018 – AMZN, WMT: PillPack is on the market — Walmart $WMT has been talking about a buy for months, and $AMZN also took a look, reports @chrissyfarr tip @Techmeme; 12/04/2018 – HEDGELy : Exclusive: Amazon Now Has More than 70 Private-Label Brands

Trust Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 123.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Asset Management Llc bought 767,373 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 1.39M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.83M, up from 619,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $23.62. About 1.66 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COS. MAY BE RAISED TO INVESTMENT GRADE BY FITCH; 07/03/2018 CERAWEEK-Energy Transfer Partners exploring ‘partial’ shift to c-corp – CEO; 17/05/2018 – WMB SAYS TEXAS PIPE TO BE 500 MILES LONG, TO SERVE LNG MARKET; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Prices Private Debt Issuance; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT $10.5 BLN; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – WILLIAMS WILL ACQUIRE ALL OF 256.0 MLN PUBLIC OUTSTANDING UNITS OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Williams Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WMB); 10/05/2018 – Williams Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 12/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – TRANSCO HAS FILED APPLICATION WITH FERC SEEKING AUTHORIZATION FOR ITS SOUTHEASTERN TRAIL EXPANSION PROJECT; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMMENTS IN SLIDE PRESENTATION

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.07 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $273,275 was made by CHAZEN STEPHEN I on Monday, May 20. CHANDLER JOHN D bought $232,396 worth of stock. Wilson Terrance Lane had bought 4,000 shares worth $94,400 on Thursday, August 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Rampart Ltd has invested 0.04% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Massmutual Tru Com Fsb Adv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). American Tx, a Texas-based fund reported 29,000 shares. Franklin Resources invested in 30.15M shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt accumulated 5.15 million shares. Ohio-based Fort Washington Inv Advsrs Inc Oh has invested 0.02% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Blair William And Commerce Il reported 151,736 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.04% or 237,346 shares in its portfolio. Hartford Fincl Mgmt Inc invested in 40,631 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Moreover, Diversified Tru has 0.05% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 39,053 shares. Syntal Capital Limited has 0.41% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 31,348 shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 2.35M shares stake. Public Sector Pension Investment Board accumulated 101,161 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Lincoln National Corporation accumulated 7,219 shares. Moreover, Payden And Rygel has 1.55% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Burns J W & Co Inc, which manages about $404.35M and $410.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deluxe Corp (NYSE:DLX) by 22,149 shares to 33,702 shares, valued at $1.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Northeast Inv Management has invested 5.15% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Capstone Invest Advisors Ltd Co reported 8,993 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 60,194 shares. 76 were accumulated by Cordasco. Shine Advisory Svcs owns 0.56% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 676 shares. Cambridge Trust Co stated it has 2.67% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis Inc accumulated 2,750 shares or 3.5% of the stock. Norman Fields Gottscho Ltd Liability Corp has 131 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Wealthquest Corp reported 586 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas owns 1.84M shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Light Street Capital Ltd Liability Corp owns 6.23% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 52,350 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Mgmt Lc reported 15,895 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 76,895 shares or 16.58% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 1.06% or 915,144 shares. Assetmark stated it has 0.12% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).