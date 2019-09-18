Trust Asset Management Cut Its Buckeye Partners LP (BPL) Position; WAYLAND GROUP ORDINARY SHARES (MRRCF) Shorts Lowered By 34.1%

Trust Asset Management Llc decreased Buckeye Partners LP (BPL) stake by 63.5% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Trust Asset Management Llc sold 171,631 shares as Buckeye Partners LP (BPL)’s stock rose 24.57%. The Trust Asset Management Llc holds 98,656 shares with $4.05 million value, down from 270,287 last quarter. Buckeye Partners LP now has $6.33 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $41.09. About 4.37M shares traded or 167.39% up from the average. Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) has risen 21.27% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BPL News: 05/04/2018 – Buckeye Announces Expansion of Chicago Complex and Execution of Long-Term Agreement With BP; 24/04/2018 – Buckeye Partners, L.P. Announces Agreement to Construct South Texas Gateway Terminal; 06/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS – BELIEVES Bl-DIRECTIONAL SERVICE ALONG ALTOONA TO PITTSBURGH SECTION WILL NOT MATERIALLY IMPACT ORIGINAL PROJECT COSTS/TIMELINE; 23/03/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP BPL.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 04/05/2018 – Buckeye Partners 1Q Rev $1.18B; 05/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS – CHICAGO COMPLEX PROJECT BACKED BY A LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH BP PRODUCTS NORTH AMERICA; 06/04/2018 – Buckeye Partners to Move Forward With Bi-Directional Laurel Service; Operational Solution Will Enhance Market Competition; 05/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – ANNOUNCED AN APPROXIMATELY $80 MLN EXPANSION OF CHICAGO COMPLEX; 16/03/2018 – Buckeye Partners Doesn’t Expect Material Impact From Recent FERC Income Tax Allowance Ruling; 05/04/2018 – BUCKEYE REPORTS ~$80M EXPANSION OF CHICAGO COMPLEX

WAYLAND GROUP CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:MRRCF) had a decrease of 34.1% in short interest. MRRCF’s SI was 45,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 34.1% from 69,500 shares previously. With 69,500 avg volume, 1 days are for WAYLAND GROUP CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:MRRCF)’s short sellers to cover MRRCF’s short positions. The stock increased 7.87% or $0.0098 during the last trading session, reaching $0.1339. About 11,523 shares traded. Wayland Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRRCF) has 0.00% since September 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Buckeye Bahamas Hub Partially Restarts Operations NYSE:BPL – GlobeNewswire” on September 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Buckeye Provides Buckeye Bahamas Hub Hurricane Dorian Impact Update – GlobeNewswire” published on September 03, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Buckeye Partners (BPL) Announces Buckeye Bahamas Hub Hurricane Dorian Impact Update – StreetInsider.com” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “These 2 Energy Stocks Could Be the Next Big-Time Buyout Recipients – The Motley Fool” published on September 14, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Alerian Index Series September 2019 Index Review – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 32 investors sold BPL shares while 70 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 112.71 million shares or 8.31% more from 104.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rh Dinel Counsel owns 22,975 shares. Valley Natl Advisers invested 0.03% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Cullen Frost Bankers reported 2,094 shares. Oakworth owns 723 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Invesco Limited invested in 0.14% or 14.42 million shares. The California-based Orinda Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 6.09% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Bank Of New York Mellon invested in 0% or 8,570 shares. Water Island Capital Lc, a New York-based fund reported 739,490 shares. Tortoise Capital Advisors Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 14,345 shares. Apollo Management LP has 126,000 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 34,280 are held by Guggenheim Limited Liability Com. Trust Asset Limited Liability accumulated 98,656 shares. Keybank National Association Oh has 0% invested in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) for 17,541 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Buckeye Partners has $41.5000 highest and $41.5000 lowest target. $41.50’s average target is 1.00% above currents $41.09 stock price. Buckeye Partners had 5 analyst reports since May 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, May 15. The stock of Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, May 13 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Analysts await Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.57 per share. BPL’s profit will be $95.44 million for 16.57 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by Buckeye Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.90% EPS growth.