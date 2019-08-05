Trust Asset Management Continues to Hold Holding in Williams Cos Del (WMB); Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Shareholder Courage Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $2.32 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Trust Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 123.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Asset Management Llc bought 767,373 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 1.39 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.83M, up from 619,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.66% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $23.84. About 6.74 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – Williams Announces Agreement to Acquire All Public Equity of Williams Partners LP; 16/03/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners Issue Statement on FERC Income Tax Policy Revision; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS, WILLIAMS DEAL INCL UP TO $410M; 17/05/2018 – WMB SAYS TEXAS PIPE TO BE 500 MILES LONG, TO SERVE LNG MARKET; 17/05/2018 – Williams Announces Agreement To Acquire All Public Equity Of Williams Partners L.P; 12/04/2018 – Williams Partners Seeks FERC Approval for Southeastern Trail Expansion Project to Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Mid; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS & WILLIAMS PARTNERS STATEMENT ON FERC POLICY REVISION; 17/05/2018 – Williams resubmits Northeast Supply natgas pipeline permit with N.Y; 03/05/2018 – WMB: PERMIAN GAS SUPPLY HELPING SPUR INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENTS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – DEAL WILL BE TAXABLE TO WILLIAMS PARTNERS UNITHOLDERS

Courage Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) by 28.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Courage Capital Management Llc sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.33% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.86 million, down from 280,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Courage Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Acadia Healthcare for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $28.33. About 297,399 shares traded. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has declined 25.89% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHC News: 01/05/2018 – ACADIA HEALTH 1Q REV. $742.2M, EST. $730.4M; 15/05/2018 – Pennant Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Acadia Health; 15/05/2018 – Shanda Adds Alarm.com, Exits Acadia Health, Cuts KKR: 13F; 02/04/2018 – ACADIA HEALTHCARE SAYS LINE OF CREDIT ON REVOLVING FACILITY REMAINS AT $500 MLN,AMENDMENT REDUCES SIZE OF TRANCHE A TERM LOAN TO $380 MLN – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Sees 2018 Rev $3.04B-$3.08B; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Adjusts 2018 Fincl Guidance for Additional Expected Benefit From Tax Reform; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Acadia; 08/03/2018 TIMING: ACADIA HEALTHCARE SETS LENDER CALL 12PM ET VIA BOFAML; 02/04/2018 – ACADIA HEALTHCARE COMPANY – ON MARCH 29 CO ENTERED THIRD REFINANCING FACILITIES AMENDMENT TO AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED DEC 31, 2012; 07/05/2018 – Acadia Health Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.64, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold ACHC shares while 53 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 102.09 million shares or 3.11% more from 99.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas-based Twin Tree Management Lp has invested 0% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Lsv Asset Management invested in 173,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Swiss Comml Bank has invested 0.01% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Shine Invest Advisory Svcs reported 152 shares stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System reported 0.01% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Mariner Ltd Liability Corp reported 8,979 shares stake. American Century Cos holds 114,489 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Skyline Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has 1.28% invested in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) for 256,700 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The invested in 144,195 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, United Svcs Automobile Association has 0.01% invested in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) for 102,629 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 16,150 shares. 57,677 are held by Comerica Comml Bank. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co stated it has 0.01% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Great West Life Assurance Communication Can invested in 54,093 shares or 0% of the stock. Rock Springs Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 925,000 shares.

More notable recent Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What’s in Store for Align Technology (ALGN) in Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Questionable Claims By Acadia Healthcare To City Council Also Provoke Concern For Investors And Consumers – Seeking Alpha” published on February 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart’s 5260, Computex And Healthcare Headwinds – Seeking Alpha” on May 25, 2019. More interesting news about Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Acadia Healthcare Co Inc (ACHC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Down 1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $273,275 activity.