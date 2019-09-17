Trupanion (TRUP) Stock Declined While Hamilton Lane Advisors Has Increased Position; Genpact Limited (G) Holder Bain Capital Investors Has Lowered Stake

Bain Capital Investors Llc decreased its stake in Genpact Limited (G) by 26.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bain Capital Investors Llc sold 8.50 million shares as the company’s stock rose 11.12% . The institutional investor held 23.54 million shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $896.56M, down from 32.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bain Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Genpact Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $39.75. About 250,359 shares traded. Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has risen 31.43% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.43% the S&P500. Some Historical G News: 03/05/2018 – Genpact Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS $1.70 to $1.74; 05/03/2018 Genpact Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 37C; 14/05/2018 – Everest Group Names Genpact a Leader and Star Performer in Supply Chain Management; 08/05/2018 – Genpact Limited Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 27/03/2018 – Energous Corporation Appoints Robert J. Griffin as Chairman of the Board; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N – FY 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS TO INCREASE TO $1.72 TO $1.76, FROM PRIOR OUTLOOK OF $1.70 TO $1.74; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.72-Adj EPS $1.76; 27/03/2018 – Casino says sale process of Via Varejo unit continuing; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 10

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc increased its stake in Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) by 54.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc bought 11,582 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.10% . The institutional investor held 32,849 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.19M, up from 21,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc who had been investing in Trupanion Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $946.64M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $27.21. About 70,279 shares traded. Trupanion, Inc. (NYSE:TRUP) has declined 20.26% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.26% the S&P500. Some Historical TRUP News: 30/05/2018 – Aspect Software Announces 4th Annual Aspect Customer Experience (ACE) Award Winners; 29/05/2018 – Trupanion Receives Approval of Utility Patent for Trupanion Express; 21/05/2018 – Handelsbanken Fonder Position on TPI, Trupanion (Correct); 18/05/2018 – Handelsbanken Fonder AB Exits Position in Trupanion; 17/04/2018 – Trupanion Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Trupanion 1Q Rev $69.8M; 29/05/2018 – TRUPANION INC – IN ADDITION TO APPROVAL OF UTILITY PATENT, CO ALSO HOLDS A DESIGN PATENT ON ITS TRUPANION EXPRESS SYSTEM; 23/04/2018 – DJ Trupanion Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRUP); 01/05/2018 – Trupanion 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 27/04/2018 – Trupanion Announces Date of 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc, which manages about $201.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Redfin Corporation by 76,140 shares to 22,214 shares, valued at $399,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Square Inc. by 36,134 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 249,780 shares, and cut its stake in Coupa Software Inc..

Analysts await Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.44 EPS, up 2.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.43 per share. G’s profit will be $83.82M for 22.59 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Genpact Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.32% EPS growth.