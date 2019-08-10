Trupanion (TRUP) Stake Has Increased by Ensemble Capital Management Llc; Mgm Resorts International (MGM) Shareholder Gates Capital Management Upped Its Stake

Ensemble Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Trupanion Inc (TRUP) by 7.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ensemble Capital Management Llc bought 29,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.10% . The institutional investor held 412,053 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.49 million, up from 382,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ensemble Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Trupanion Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.67% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $30.49. About 285,406 shares traded or 30.65% up from the average. Trupanion, Inc. (NYSE:TRUP) has declined 20.26% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.26% the S&P500. Some Historical TRUP News: 17/04/2018 – Trupanion Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Trupanion Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Trupanion 1Q Rev $69.8M; 21/05/2018 – Handelsbanken Fonder Position on TPI, Trupanion (Correct); 01/05/2018 – Trupanion 1Q Loss/Shr 5c

Gates Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 76.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gates Capital Management Inc bought 1.58 million shares as the company's stock rose 16.18% . The hedge fund held 3.66 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.83M, up from 2.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $28.85. About 3.14M shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $151.10 million activity. GROUNDS WILLIAM WARWICK also bought $30,075 worth of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) on Thursday, March 7. The insider SALEM PAUL J bought 800,000 shares worth $20.32 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold MGM shares while 102 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 415.58 million shares or 0.66% more from 412.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Maryland-based Price T Rowe Associates Md has invested 0.2% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Teacher Retirement System Of Texas stated it has 0.01% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Quantitative Inv Mngmt Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 178,300 shares. 5.14 million were accumulated by Northern Tru. Metropolitan Life New York has 0.06% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) for 48,463 shares. Waterfront Cap Partners Lc has invested 2.3% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.35% stake. Telemus Capital Limited Co holds 0.77% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) or 394,181 shares. Principal Financial Group owns 737,443 shares. Arizona State Retirement System reported 0.08% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Jane Street Grp Ltd Llc reported 383,102 shares. Moreover, Hollencrest Cap Management has 0.17% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 104,043 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 54,800 shares. Millennium Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Gates Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $2.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vici Pptys Inc by 35,000 shares to 2.18M shares, valued at $47.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Snap On Inc (NYSE:SNA) by 149,629 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 489,701 shares, and cut its stake in Altaba Inc.