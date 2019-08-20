Trupanion (TRUP) Shares Declined While Avenir Has Increased Holding by $721,856; Eqm Midstream Partners LP (EQM) Holder Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Boosted Its Holding by $302,910

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) by 146.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought 6,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.55% . The institutional investor held 11,090 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $512,000, up from 4,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust who had been investing in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $31.99. About 640,480 shares traded or 11.45% up from the average. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 24.46% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.46% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 16/03/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners: Expects Immaterial Impact From Revised Policy Statement by Federal Energy Regulatory Commission; 19/04/2018 – DJ EQT Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQM); 15/03/2018 – EQT CORP – SCHLOTTERBECK ALSO RESIGNED HIS POSITIONS WITH EQT GP HOLDINGS, LP, EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP & RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP; 16/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS IMMATERIAL IMPACT, IF ANY, FROM FERC’S REVISED POLICY STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP QUARTERLY OPERATING REVENUES $232.8 MLN VS $200.1 MLN; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Gulfport Energy’s 25% Interest in Strike Force Gathering System; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2020 Net $1.00B-Net $1.10B; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners 1Q EPS $1.61; 26/04/2018 – RMP May be Required to Reimburse EQM’s Expenses up to $5M or pay EQM $63.4M Termination Fee — Filin; 22/05/2018 – EQT Corp.: EQT Midstream Completes Drop-Down Transaction With Rice Midstream

Avenir Corp increased its stake in Trupanion Inc (TRUP) by 7.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avenir Corp bought 22,558 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.10% . The institutional investor held 317,722 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.40 million, up from 295,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avenir Corp who had been investing in Trupanion Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $850.27 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $24.44. About 473,315 shares traded or 89.90% up from the average. Trupanion, Inc. (NYSE:TRUP) has declined 20.26% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.26% the S&P500.

Avenir Corp, which manages about $1.38B and $942.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,339 shares to 606,565 shares, valued at $71.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) by 17,270 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 418,072 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold EQM shares while 50 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 74.37 million shares or 0.33% less from 74.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Management holds 0% or 16,533 shares in its portfolio. Cv Starr And Communications Tru stated it has 1.32% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Creative Planning reported 8,343 shares. 532 are held by Fifth Third Financial Bank. Arcadia Mgmt Corporation Mi reported 0.01% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Moreover, Us Financial Bank De has 0% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) for 13,602 shares. 60,354 are held by Guggenheim Cap Ltd. Brookfield Asset Management holds 0.48% or 2.50 million shares. Birchview Capital LP reported 1.45% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Rafferty Asset Management has 51,287 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Nwq Invest Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 4,925 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Linscomb And Williams holds 7,008 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Mai Management owns 124,139 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has invested 0.06% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Invesco holds 121,316 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

