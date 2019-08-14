Trupanion (TRUP) Shareholder Hamilton Lane Advisors Lowered Its Position; Wills Financial Group Holding in Eog Res (EOG) Has Upped by $398,620 as Stock Declined

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) by 31.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.10% . The institutional investor held 21,267 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $696,000, down from 31,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc who had been investing in Trupanion Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.78% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $29.71. About 173,230 shares traded. Trupanion, Inc. (NYSE:TRUP) has declined 20.26% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.26% the S&P500. Some Historical TRUP News: 05/04/2018 Trupanion Named Top Pick for Best Pet Insurance; 18/05/2018 – Handelsbanken Fonder AB Exits Position in Trupanion; 23/04/2018 – DJ Trupanion Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRUP); 16/05/2018 – Immersion Capital LLP Exits Position in Trupanion; 29/05/2018 – TRUPANION INC – IN ADDITION TO APPROVAL OF UTILITY PATENT, CO ALSO HOLDS A DESIGN PATENT ON ITS TRUPANION EXPRESS SYSTEM

Wills Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 35.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wills Financial Group Inc bought 4,196 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 15,952 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52 million, up from 11,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.23% or $3.32 during the last trading session, reaching $75.2. About 3.18 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Wills Financial Group Inc, which manages about $151.77M and $147.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,454 shares to 43,405 shares, valued at $3.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

