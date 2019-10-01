Trupanion (TRUP) Shareholder Hamilton Lane Advisors Increased Stake; Blackstone Group LP (BX) Holder Suvretta Capital Management Increased Holding

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc increased its stake in Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) by 54.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc bought 11,582 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.10% . The institutional investor held 32,849 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.19 million, up from 21,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc who had been investing in Trupanion Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $863.84M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $24.83. About 84,448 shares traded. Trupanion, Inc. (NYSE:TRUP) has declined 20.26% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.26% the S&P500. Some Historical TRUP News: 01/05/2018 – Trupanion 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 16/05/2018 – Immersion Capital LLP Exits Position in Trupanion; 08/05/2018 – State Of NJ Common Pension Buys New 1.3% Position in Trupanion; 30/05/2018 – Aspect Software Announces 4th Annual Aspect Customer Experience (ACE) Award Winners; 14/05/2018 – Trupanion Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Trupanion Receives Approval of Utility Patent for Trupanion Express; 18/05/2018 – Handelsbanken Fonder AB Exits Position in Trupanion; 17/04/2018 – Trupanion Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Trupanion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Trupanion Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRUP)

Suvretta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 61.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suvretta Capital Management Llc bought 11,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The hedge fund held 30,600 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.36M, up from 19,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suvretta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $48.63. About 1.67 million shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 20/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE, THOMSON REUTERS ARE SAID TO MULL TRADEWEB IPO, SALE; 08/05/2018 – BLACKSTONE PURCHASE OF BERLIN RESIDENTIAL PORTFOLIO; 22/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – FRP HOLDINGS, INC. (NASDAQ-FRPH) ANNOUNCES CONTRACT TO SELL ITS INDUSTRIAL WAREHOUSE PORTFOLIO TO BLACKSTONE FOR $358.9 MILLION; 19/04/2018 – Blackstone earnings drop 20 pct due to equity market slump; 07/05/2018 – GRAMERCY PROPERTY TRUST – DEAL HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY GRAMERCY’S BOARD OF TRUSTEES; 26/03/2018 – ASGARD Partners & Co. Hires Blackstone Alum to Bolster Private Equity Group; 28/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BREAKINGVIEWS-Travelport must hope Elliott inspires others; 06/03/2018 – Joan Solotar Says Blackstone Is Creating ‘Bespoke’ Alt-Asset Products (Video); 21/03/2018 – Financial Post: Blackstone, Thomson Reuters weighing Tradeweb IPO, sale; 14/03/2018 – VC Circle: Walmart eyes majority stake in Flipkart; Blackstone’s bid for Anand Jain’s fund derails

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc, which manages about $201.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dropbox Inc. by 188,585 shares to 214,922 shares, valued at $5.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Redfin Corporation by 76,140 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,214 shares, and cut its stake in Square Inc..

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.50, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 165 investors sold BX shares while 113 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 203.90 million shares or 29.58% less from 289.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Syntal Capital Partners Lc accumulated 0.04% or 3,818 shares. Pinnacle Associate invested in 0.09% or 85,912 shares. Valley National Advisers stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Grassi Invest Management accumulated 67,500 shares. Bourgeon Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 1.15% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 44,750 shares. Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 6.76 million shares. Telemus Cap Ltd Liability Com holds 0.33% or 84,595 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Trust Na holds 24,075 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Winslow Evans And Crocker Incorporated accumulated 11,302 shares or 0.14% of the stock. M&T Bank & Trust Corp reported 0.02% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). 6.58 million were reported by Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability Com. Tower Ltd (Trc) reported 0.03% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). The California-based Shelton Cap has invested 0.13% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). St Johns Inv Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 195 shares. Glenmede Trust Com Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 35,573 shares.

