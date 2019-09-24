Trupanion (TRUP) Shareholder Hamilton Lane Advisors Has Raised Stake by $416,952; Splunk Com (SPLK) Holder Hartline Investment Lifted Stake

Hartline Investment Corp increased its stake in Splunk Inc Com (SPLK) by 35.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartline Investment Corp bought 7,603 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 28,786 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.62M, up from 21,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartline Investment Corp who had been investing in Splunk Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $121.86. About 798,936 shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 12/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Splunk President and CEO Doug Merritt for the latest on his analytics company’s disruptive story; 25/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $114

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc increased its stake in Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) by 54.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc bought 11,582 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.10% . The institutional investor held 32,849 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.19 million, up from 21,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc who had been investing in Trupanion Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $942.55M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $27.09. About 72,577 shares traded. Trupanion, Inc. (NYSE:TRUP) has declined 20.26% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.26% the S&P500. Some Historical TRUP News: 27/04/2018 – Trupanion Announces Date of 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 08/05/2018 – State Of NJ Common Pension Buys New 1.3% Position in Trupanion; 16/05/2018 – Immersion Capital LLP Exits Position in Trupanion; 01/05/2018 – Trupanion 1Q Rev $69.8M; 01/05/2018 – Trupanion 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 29/05/2018 – Trupanion Receives Approval of Utility Patent for Trupanion Express; 17/04/2018 – Trupanion Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Trupanion Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRUP); 21/05/2018 – Handelsbanken Fonder Position on TPI, Trupanion (Correct); 18/05/2018 – Handelsbanken Fonder AB Exits Position in Trupanion

