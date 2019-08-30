Trupanion (TRUP) Shareholder Cobblestone Capital Advisors Boosted Its Stake by $663,552 as Market Value Declined; Iron Mtn New (IRM) Share Value Declined While Schooner Capital Has Decreased Holding by $12.06 Million

Schooner Capital Corp decreased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) by 10.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schooner Capital Corp sold 344,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The institutional investor held 2.96 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.12M, down from 3.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schooner Capital Corp who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $31.95. About 78,018 shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – TRANSACTION IS DEBT FINANCED; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Net $45M; 31/05/2018 – CyArk and Iron Mountain Team Up to Preserve Melbourne’s Historic Royal Exhibition Building; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q FFO 49c/Shr; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR: Outlook Revision Reflects Increased Debt Leverage Following Iron Mountain’s $235 M Debt Funded Acquisition of Data Center; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – REMAINS ON TRACK TO REDUCE ITS LEASE-ADJUSTED LEVERAGE RATIO TO MID-5X RANGE BY YEAR-END 2018; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN CLOSES ON USD 700 MILLION SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY, AND IRON MOUNTAIN AUSTRALIA UPSIZES AUD SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY TO AUD 341 MILLION; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN BUYS DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS FOR; 12/03/2018 S&PGR Rts Iron Mountain’s Prpsd $500M Trm Ln ‘BB’; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Cont Ops EPS 16c

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Trupanion Inc (TRUP) by 10.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc bought 20,736 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.10% . The hedge fund held 212,541 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.96 million, up from 191,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Trupanion Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $857.24 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $24.52. About 4,491 shares traded. Trupanion, Inc. (NYSE:TRUP) has declined 20.26% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.26% the S&P500. Some Historical TRUP News: 01/05/2018 – Trupanion 1Q Rev $69.8M; 27/04/2018 – Trupanion Announces Date of 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 05/04/2018 Trupanion Named Top Pick for Best Pet Insurance; 21/05/2018 – Handelsbanken Fonder Position on TPI, Trupanion (Correct); 23/04/2018 – DJ Trupanion Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRUP)

More notable recent Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Brown Bag Portfolio April Review – Seeking Alpha” on May 13, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Fridayâ€™s Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Shopify, Qualcomm, Pinterest, Sprouts, BlackLine, Fortinet, Carbon Black and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Iron Mountain: An Attractive Income Play – Seeking Alpha” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Iron Mountain And The Women In Military Service For America Memorial Foundation Announce New Project To Preserve Rare Spanish-American War Collection – PRNewswire” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Iron Mountain: This 7.4% Yielding REIT Is A Strong Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold IRM shares while 117 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 244.33 million shares or 1.22% less from 247.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Llc has invested 0.04% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 71,654 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Lpl Financial Lc holds 0.01% or 97,009 shares. Bancorporation Of The West holds 0.03% or 6,116 shares. 93,872 are owned by Amp Capital. Norinchukin Bancorp The holds 56,737 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 82,546 shares. Cipher LP accumulated 54,978 shares. Advsr Lc, a New Hampshire-based fund reported 108,330 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas owns 7,538 shares. Pnc Serv Gru reported 65,924 shares. 13,674 are held by Nordea Invest Management Ab. Fernwood Invest Lc reported 1.18% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Amica Mutual reported 0.02% stake.